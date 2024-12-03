Search icon
  PM Modi Dedicates Implementation of 3 New Criminal Laws to Nation in Chandigarh

Published 14:10 IST, December 3rd 2024

PM Modi Dedicates Implementation of 3 New Criminal Laws to Nation in Chandigarh

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Narendra Modi | Image: X- @BJP4India

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation the successful implementation of the three new criminal laws here.

These laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- came into effect on July 1, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Chandigarh has become the country's first administrative unit where 100 per cent implementation of the three laws has been done.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said these three laws have been fully implemented in Chandigarh.

"Within three years of the registration of an FIR, one will get justice," he said.

"Our criminal justice system will be the most modern system in the world," Shah added.

The Union home minister also lauded the Chandigarh administration for fully implementing the new laws.

Earlier, Modi watched a live demonstration simulating a crime scene investigation under the new laws.

The demonstration of the process of collecting evidence and recording statements was given by the Chandigarh Police at an exhibition hall set up at the Punjab Engineering College here.

The programme showcased the practical application of the new laws.

Modi was also briefed by Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur.

The prime minister and the home minister were accompanied by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, UT Chandigarh adviser Rajeev Verma and Chandigarh Director General of Police Surendra Singh Yadav.

The new criminal laws, which were implemented nationwide on July 1, 2024, aim to make India's legal system more transparent, efficient and adaptable to the needs of contemporary society, an official statement said on Monday.

These landmark reforms mark a historic overhaul of India's criminal justice system, bringing in new frameworks to tackle modern-day challenges such as cybercrime and organised crime and ensuring justice for victims of various offences, it said.

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)

Updated 14:10 IST, December 3rd 2024

