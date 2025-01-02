PM Modi Demolished Terror Ecosystem In Jammu And Kashmir: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi demolished the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir due to his strong resolve to abrogate Article 370. Shah said the revocation of Article 370 did not just control terrorism but also demolished its eco-system from the valley.

Amit Shah, who was speaking at the book launch of 'J&K and Ladakh Through the Ages' said that Kashmir is and has always been an inseparable part of India. Modi government abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

Home Minister said that Articles 370 and 35A came in the way of full unison of Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Amit Shah on PM Modi's strong resolve

"PM Modi's strong resolve abrogated Article 370, this began the development of Kashmir along with the rest of the country... Article 370 sowed the seeds of separatism in the valley which later turned into terrorism. Article 370 spread a myth that the connection between Kashmir and India is temporary. There was terrorism for decades and the country kept watching. After the abrogation of Article 370, terrorism has been reduced by 70 per cent. Congress can accuse us of whatever they want... PM Modi released a package of Rs 80,000 crore... We not only controlled the terrorism, but PM Modi government also demolished the terror eco-system from the valley," he said.

"To understand Bharat, the facts connecting our country need to be understood. To analyse where Kashmir and Ladakh were by twisting the facts on the basis of who ruled it, who lived here, and what agreements were signed, is pointless...and only historians with a distorted sense, lacking proper sense of history can do this," he added.

The Union Minister said the book proves that the culture, languages, scripts, spiritual thoughts, artwork at pilgrim places, trade and commerce that was spread across the country was present in Kashmir for at least 10000 years and spread from there to several other parts of the country.

"When 8000-year-old books mention Kashmir and Jhelum, then no one can comment on to whom Kashmir belongs. Kashmir is and has always been an inseparable part of India. No one can separate it using sections of law. Attempts were made to separate it using law but those sections were abrogated in the flow of time and all obstacles were removed," he said.

He said India is the only country in the world whose geo-culture and boundaries have been shaped by its culture. India's geopolitical outlook can only be understood only through the country's viewpoint, he noted.

Time to get rid of history written to please rulers, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah said time has come to get rid of history written to please rulers. "It is time to present the country's history through facts and proofs and presenting it to the world..." he said.

He expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for giving a new life to the languages of Kashmir.

"PM Modi insisted that every language spoken in Kashmir should be given importance and has to be included... This proves how a PM of any country can be sensitive towards the languages of the country," he said.

"The historians did what they did but now who can stop us? The nation is free and there is a government that is running according to the country's views... It is our work now to represent the nation with facts and proof and from our point of view," he added.

Amit Shah said Kashmir is also known as the land of Kashyap and it is possible that it is named after the sage.

He said Kashmir is also part of the Buddhist journey with the religion making its way to many countries of the region including Nepal and Afghanistan.

"This book presents all factors in detail. The art in the ruins of old temples proves that Kashmir has been a part of India. Kashmir is also an integral part of the Buddhist journey...the history from Buddhism, to demolished temples, to the use of Sanskrit, to the rule of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, to Dogra reign, to the mistakes made after 1947 and to their rectification, all the 8000 years of history are included in this book," he said.