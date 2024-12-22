PM Modi Expressed Confidence About Strengthening of India-GCC Ties Under Kuwait’s Presidency: MEA

Kuwait City: Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence about further strengthening of relations between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in his high-level delegation talks with the Kuwaiti leadership.

Addressing a media brief about the Prime Minister’s visit, MEA Secretary (CPV & OIA) Arun Kumar Chatterjee said that PM Modi held delegation-level talks with Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, and discussed around the key strategic areas that can mutually benefit the two countries.

“PM Modi also expressed confidence that India-GCC relations will be further strengthened under the Presidency of Kuwait... PM Modi held delegation-level talks with Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait... They discussed the strategic partnership in areas including political, trade, investment, energy, defence, health, education, technology, cultural, and people-to-people ties," MEA Secretary Chatterjee said.

MEA officials further said that Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait expressed appreciation for the Indian community's contribution to Kuwait's development in his meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

“Today morning the PM was given a ceremonial welcome, and a Guard of Honour was accorded to him. He called on the Amir of Kuwait... This was the first meeting between the two leaders... They reaffirmed their full commitment to expanding the bilateral relationship... He also expressed appreciation for the contribution of the Indian community to the development of Kuwait,” Secretary Chatterjee said.

PM Modi Receives Kuwait's Highest Honour

Kuwait on Sunday conferred its highest honor—'The'Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer'—on' Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in strengthening the good relations between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi received the honour from Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah at the Bayan Palace here.

The 'Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer' is a knighthood order of Kuwait.