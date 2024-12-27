PM Modi Govt To Build Memorial For Former PM Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: The PM Narendra Modi -led government at the Centre has reportedly announced plans to build a memorial in honour of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Delhi. This decision comes after Dr Manmohan Singh's passing on Thursday at the age of 92. He served as India's Prime Minister for 10 years, from 2004 to 2014, and is credited with implementing significant economic reforms.

According to government sources, the decision to build the memorial has been conveyed to the Congress party, but finding a suitable location may take a few days.

Manmohan Singh's last rites will be held at New Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday with full state honours. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued a notification regarding the same.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has expressed concerns that the government has not yet found a location for the cremation and memorial, calling it a "deliberate insult" to India's first Sikh Prime Minister. At the same time, the Congress party is facing heavy criticism for politicising the issue.

"The government's decision to build a memorial in honour of Manmohan Singh has been conveyed to the Congress. But they have engaged in politics over the issue," a government source said.