  • PM Modi Greets JP Nadda on his Birthday, Lauds Remarkable Contributions to BJP

Published 09:16 IST, December 2nd 2024

PM Modi Greets JP Nadda on his Birthday, Lauds Remarkable Contributions to BJP

Extending birthday greetings to JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated his remarkable contributions to the BJP.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Narendra Modi And JP Nadda | Image: Facebook

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted BJP president and Union minister J P Nadda on his 64th birthday, lauding his remarkable contributions to the party.

In a post on X, Modi said, "I have known Nadda Ji for years and have witnessed his remarkable contributions to our party. He has carried out every organisational, legislative and executive responsibility with utmost diligence. He is at the forefront of efforts to ensure a healthier India." Several other BJP leaders wished the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha who has been heading the ruling party since 2020.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Nadda's simplicity, humility and tenacity are remarkable.

"He has been instrumental in scripting several success stories for the party. Nadda ji is also making commendable efforts in strengthening India's health sector," Singh added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 09:16 IST, December 2nd 2024

