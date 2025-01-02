PM Modi Sends Ceremonial Chadar To Be Offered At Ajmer Sharif Dargah During Urs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sent a ceremonial ‘chadar’ to be offered on his behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The ceremonial ‘chadar’ will be offered at the dargah during the ‘Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’. The Urs, an annual commemoration of the revered Sufi saint, draws devotees from across the country and the world.