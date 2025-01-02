Search icon
  PM Modi Sends Ceremonial Chadar To Be Offered At Ajmer Sharif Dargah During Urs

Published 22:18 IST, January 2nd 2025

PM Modi Sends Ceremonial Chadar To Be Offered At Ajmer Sharif Dargah During Urs

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi sends ceremonial chadar to Ajmer Sharif Dargah for Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti | Image: X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sent a ceremonial ‘chadar’ to be offered on his behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The ceremonial ‘chadar’ will be offered at the dargah during the ‘Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’. The Urs, an annual commemoration of the revered Sufi saint, draws devotees from across the country and the world.

Updated 22:18 IST, January 2nd 2025

