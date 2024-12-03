Search icon
  • PM Modi to Dedicate Implementation of Criminal Laws to Nation in Chandigarh Today

Published 10:06 IST, December 3rd 2024

PM Modi to Dedicate Implementation of Criminal Laws to Nation in Chandigarh Today

PM Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the successful implementation of three transformative new criminal laws in Chandigarh on Tuesday

Reported by: Asian News International
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: ANI

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the successful implementation of three transformative new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

PM Modi took to X and said that it is a matter of "immense joy" that these laws are coming into effect when the nation is marking 75 years of Constitution being adopted by the Constituent Assembly.

"A special day in our efforts to ensure speedy justice for every Indian and, at the same time, break free from colonial mindsets. At 12 noon today, will join the programme in Chandigarh to mark the successful implementation of the three new criminal laws, namely the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. It's a matter of immense joy that these laws are coming into being at a time when we mark 75 years of our Constitution being adopted by the Constituent Assembly," PM Modi posted on X.

The conceptualisation of the three laws was driven by the vision of the Prime Minister to remove colonial era laws which had continued to exist post-independence, and to transform the judicial system by shifting focus from punishment to justice. Keeping this in mind, the theme of this programme is "Secure Society, Developed India- From Punishment to Justice," an official release stated.

The programme will showcase the practical application of these laws, demonstrating how they are already reshaping the criminal justice landscape. A live demonstration will also be held, simulating a crime scene investigation where the new laws will be put into action.

The new criminal laws, which were implemented nationwide on July 1, 2024, aim to make India's legal system more transparent, efficient, and adaptable to the needs of contemporary society. These landmark reforms mark a historic overhaul of India's criminal justice system, bringing in new frameworks to tackle modern-day challenges such as cybercrime, organized crime and ensuring justice for victims of various offenses. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)   

                   

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:06 IST, December 3rd 2024

