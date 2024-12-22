PM Modi to Distribute Over 71k Appointment Letters to New Recruits Under Rozgar Mela on Dec 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed recruits on December 23 through video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office stated in a release on Sunday.

According to the PMO, Prime Minister Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation.

It will provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their participation in nation building and self empowerment.

Rozgar Mela will be held at 45 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place for various Ministries and Departments of the Central Government.

The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining various Ministries/Departments including Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, among others.

Rozgar Mela events are being held across the country and the new appointees are inducted into various Central Ministries/ Departments/ Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs)/ Autonomous Bodies including Health & Education Institutes, Public Sector Banks etc. Filling up of vacant posts in various Ministries/Departments is a continuous process. All vacant posts are being filled in a Mission Mode.

The details relating to conduct of State level Rozgar Melas and related specific initiatives etc. of State Governments are being maintained by the respective State Governments.

Employment generation in the country coupled with improving employability of youth is the priority of the Central Government.

Accordingly, the Government of India announced Aatmanirbhar Bharat package to provide stimulus to business opportunities and enhance employment opportunities. Under this package, the Government is providing fiscal stimulus comprising of various long term schemes/ programmes/ policies for making the country self-reliant and to create large scale employment opportunities.

In addition to this package, several schemes have been launched to generate employment and self-employment in the country in different sectors of the economy.

These schemes include Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY), Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, PM GatiShakti, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) and Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANdihi Scheme) etc.