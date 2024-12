PM Modi to Inaugurate and Launch Projects Worth Over Rs 46,300 Crore in Rajasthan Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Rajasthan on Tuesday to participate in the 'Ek Varsh-Parinaam Utkarsh' programme, according to the Prime Minister's office.

As per the PMO, he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for at least 24 projects worth over Rs 46,300 crore during the event. The event marks the completion of one year of the state government.

The projects that will be inaugurated today in Jaipur cover the energy, road, railway, and water sectors.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate nine projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore, which include seven central government projects and two state government projects. He will also lay the foundation stone for 15 projects worth over Rs 35,300 crore, which include nine central government projects and six state government projects, the release mentioned.

As per the release, the projects being inaugurated during the event include Navnera Barrage, Smart Electricity Transmission Network and Asset Management System projects, Railway electrification of Bhildi-Samdari-Luni-Jodhpur-Merta Road-Degana-Ratangarh section, and Package 12 of Delhi-Vadodara Green Field Alignment (NH-148N) (Major bridge over Mej River up to the junction with SH-37A). These projects will help provide an easy commute for people and fulfil the energy needs of the state, in line with the Prime Minister's vision of green energy.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ramgarh Barrage and Mahalpur Barrage and for the system to transfer water from Navnera Barrage to Bisalpur Dam and Isarda Dam through an aqueduct on the Chambal River at a cost of over Rs 9,400 crore, it read.