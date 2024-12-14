PM Modi to Respond on Day 2 of Constitution Debate After Heated BJP-Congress Spar in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: A special discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution began on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to reply to the two-day debate in the Lok Sabha today, according to sources cited by PTI. Newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha during the debate.

Rajnath's Dig at Cong

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the discussion on behalf of the ruling NDA, criticizing the Congress and alleging that "one party tried to hijack the framing of the Constitution."

Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also spoke at the debate and raised concerns about alleged Chinese transgressions and the country's shrinking borders.

Key Details, Speakers List

More than 12 BJP leaders are expected to participate in the debate, with Prime Minister Modi set to respond on the evening of December 14.

Leaders from the ruling National Democratic Alliance, including HD Kumaraswamy, Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Srikant Shinde, LJP's Shambhavi Chaudhary, Rajkumar Sangwan, former Bihar CM Jiten Ram Manjhi, Apna Dal boss Anupriya Patel, and JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh, are the speakers.

BJP and its allies highlighted the Emergency period and countered "fake narratives being peddled" by the opposition yesterday.

Debate to Start at 11 AM

The discussions on the Constitution debate, commemorating 75 years of the Indian Constitution, are scheduled to begin at 11 AM on Saturday in Parliament.



"Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji will address the Lok Sabha today during the discussion on '75 Years Glorious Journey of the Constitution of India.' The discussion will commence at 11 AM," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju posted on X.

Uproar in Lok Sabha After Mahua Moitra's Remarks

The session also witnessed a heated moment when Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s reference to the death of Judge B.H. Loya caused uproar in the Lok Sabha, prompting a warning of action from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Other speeches included those from Trinamool MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra, while Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Arvind Sawant accused the government of intimidating the opposition through agencies like the ED. JD(U) leader Lalan Singh criticized Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and asserted that "Modiji will return to power for the fourth term."



Both the BJP and Congress have issued a three-line whip mandating their members' attendance during the debate. The BJP, in its official statement, urged all party members to be present in the Lok Sabha on December 13 and 14 to support the government's position.



The debate in the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to begin on December 16, with Home Minister Amit Shah expected to initiate the discussion.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, addressing reporters earlier, and stated that the opposition's intent to ensure the House functions smoothly for a meaningful discussion on the Constitution's 75th anniversary. He also called for the removal of derogatory remarks made against him, which the Speaker has assured to review.