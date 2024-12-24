Police Crackdown on Fake Visa Racket In Delhi, Four Arrested In Major Bust

New Delhi: In a success of law enforcement agencies, Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a fake visa racket, resulting in the arrest of four members.

Police said that the accused were involved in preparing counterfeit visa stickers and temporary residence cards for various countries.

Around 25 passports, 50 fake visa stickers, 5 temporary residence cards, 14 rubber stamps/seals, 4 mobile phones, and 2 pen drives. Equipment used to produce these fraudulent documents, including UV light machines, blank sticker papers, rubber stamps, and seals, were also seized, police said.

Complainant Was Promised German Visas For Rs 8 Lakh

The police took action after Lakhveer Singh lodged a complaint at Chanakya Puri Police Station, claiming he and his friends were deceived by Paramjeet Singh, who promised to secure German visas for them at a cost of Rs 8 lakh each.

The accused identified as Paramjeet Singh was arrested near the Kuwait Embassy in Chanakya Puri, and further investigation led to the arrest of three other gang members: Tajinder Singh, Sunil Kumar Sood, and Uday Pal Singh.

The police said that the gang had a sophisticated operation for producing fake visas, including a laptop, printer, UV light machine, and other materials seized from Uday Pal Singh's home. Analysis of the laptop and pen drive revealed 8.5 GB of data containing fake visa stickers, indicating the gang may have defrauded many individuals across the country.