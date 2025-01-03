Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Police Team Attacked While Arresting Marijuana Smugglers in Gurugram Village

Published 21:50 IST, January 3rd 2025

Police Team Attacked While Arresting Marijuana Smugglers in Gurugram Village

Three security personnel were injured in Lokra village, Pataudi, after locals allegedly attacked a police team arresting marijuana smugglers, two arrested.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Police team goes to arrest marijuana smugglers in Gurugram village, comes under 'attack' | Image: X

Gurugram: Three security personnel were injured after locals allegedly attacked a police team attempting to arrest marijuana smugglers in Lokra village, Pataudi, with sticks and rods.

Two of the three injured police personnel are reported to be in critical condition. Police have arrested two men in connection with the attack, and an FIR has been registered at the Pataudi police station.

The police team, including constable Sudesh, SPO Ramniwas, and EHC Sandeep, arrived in Lokra around 11 pm on Thursday in a private vehicle. Shortly after, the team was attacked by villagers, including women, armed with sticks and rods.

The police personnel, who were in their uniforms, showed their ID cards to the villagers, but the accused, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, did not listen to them and called them "fake police", the officials added.

The police vehicle was also damaged during the commotion, they said.

The police personnel somehow managed to inform the Pataudi station house officer and subsequently, additional police force reached the spot and took the two seriously-injured police personnel to a hospital for treatment, the officials added.

A senior police officer said the FIR has been lodged against more than 10 people and two of them have been arrested.

"The arrested accused have been identified as Sanjay and Vikram, residents of Lokra. We are questioning them," he added.

(with agency inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:50 IST, January 3rd 2025

Recommended

Dense Smog Engulfs Delhi; GRAP Stage-3 Imposed | LIVE
India News
Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Allu Arjun Starrer Locks Premiere Date?
Entertainment News
3 Held For Murder Of Autorickshaw Driver In Jharkhand
India News
Mystery Disease Outbreak In China A Chilling Reminder Of Dark Covid Days
World News
Moana 2 On OTT: Dwayne Johnson's Dubbed Animated Movie To Premiere On...
Entertainment News
HMPV Outbreak in China: Symptoms, Transmission, Facts You Need to Know
Health News
Nepali Child Singer Sachin Dies At 15 Due To Multiple Health Issues
Entertainment News
Parental Consent Must For Children To Open Social Media Account: Centre
India News
HMPV: Is China Facing a New Virus Outbreak Five Years After COVID-19?
World News
FIR Can Be Registered Against Centre Officials Without State Consent: SC
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.