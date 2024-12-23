Search icon
Published 12:03 IST, December 23rd 2024

Police to Train Delhi School Teachers to Deal with Bomb Threats

With frequent hoax bomb threats triggering panic among school authorities, Delhi Police has decided to train teachers in dealing with such crises.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
With frequent hoax bomb threats triggering panic among school authorities, Delhi Police has decided to train teachers in dealing with such crises. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: With frequent hoax bomb threats triggering panic among school authorities, Delhi Police has decided to train teachers and school staff in dealing with such crises, an official said on Monday.

Police will organise a seminar in collaboration with the Education Department for teachers of all government and private schools, he said.

"We will teach how to stay calm, react and coordinate with police during a bomb threat in schools," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam.

He said the training session will also spread awareness about cybercrimes.

Multiple schools in Delhi have received hoax bomb threats in the last 10 days. The threats disrupted classes and triggered multi-agency search operations.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 12:03 IST, December 23rd 2024

