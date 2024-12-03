Pope Francis May Visit India Sooner Than Expected: Goa Minister

Panaji: Goa minister Mauvin Godinho on Tuesday said that Pope Francis, head of the Roman Catholic Church, was likely to visit India "sooner than expected".

Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Pope Francis, Godinho said Goa would certainly be on his itinerary when he visits India.

The state transport minister was talking to reporters after attending a religious mass in Old Goa during the ongoing decennial exposition of the sacred relics of St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of the coastal state.

The feast of St Xavier was being celebrated in Goa on Tuesday.

"You may recall that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Pope Francis. Now, I think it is a foregone conclusion that we can expect him to visit India sooner than expected,"Godinho said.

During the Outreach session of the G7 Summit in Apulia, southern Italy, in June this year, PM Modi invited Pope Francis to visit India.

Godinho said that after seeing preparations for the decennial exposition of St Xavier' relics, Cardinal Luis Tagle (from the Vatican) said he will convey all this (the successful hosting of the exposition) to Pope Francis.

"This will send a message to him and encourage him to visit our country," he said.

"I am sure that our prime minister will make it happen, and if the Pope comes to India, Goa will certainly be on his itinerary, which all of us are eagerly awaiting," he added.

Speaking about the decennial exposition of St Xavier's relics that began last month in Old Goa, Godinho said the event brings all communities together, uniting people of all religions, which has been appreciated by none other than the Vatican delegation led by Cardinal Luis Tagle.