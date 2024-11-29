Search icon
Published 17:40 IST, November 29th 2024

Potato Price Surge in Odisha as West Bengal Restricts Supply

Potato prices increased marginally in Odisha during the last two days as West Bengal has imposed restrictions on the supply of kitchen essentials to the state.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Potato price surge in Odisha as West Bengal restricts supply | Image: Unsplash

Bhubaneswar: Potato prices increased marginally in Odisha during the last two days as West Bengal has imposed restrictions on the supply of kitchen essentials to the state, traders said.

Hundreds of potato-laden trucks have been stranded near the Odisha-Bengal border as the vehicles have not been permitted to cross the inter-state boundary since Wednesday night.

Many of these vehicles have returned to their point of origin as the potatoes may get damaged.

The traders said potatoes, which were earlier selling at Rs 30 to Rs 33 per kg in the Odisha markets, have now increased to Rs 40 per kg in retail markets. If supply is not restored, the potato prices may again go up, they said.

The Secretary of the All Odisha Traders Association, Sudhakar Panda, has appealed to the Odisha government to intervene and hold talks with the neighbouring state to allow potato trucks to the state.

When asked about the issue, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said there is a disruption in the supply of potatoes from West Bengal.

“We will bring potatoes from Punjab or Uttar Pradesh, and ensure that consumers do not face any problems," he said.

Odisha requires around 4,500 tonnes of potato daily to meet its needs. The state mostly depends on West Bengal for it.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:40 IST, November 29th 2024

