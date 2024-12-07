President Murmu Lays Foundation For 3 New Railway Lines in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday laid the foundation for six projects in Odisha, including three new railway lines, worth a total of Rs 6,400 crore.

Bangriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia and Badampahar-Keonjhargarh are the railway lines for which the foundation stones were laid by Murmu in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, among others.

The President also virtually laid the foundation for three other projects in Rairangpur – Tribal Research and Development Centre, Dandbose Airport and a sub-divisional hospital.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the President expressed confidence that the rail projects and the airport would boost transportation, commerce, and business in the region.

The new 100-bed hospital would provide better health facilities to the locals, she said.

Noting that Odisha is getting benefitted from the 'Purvodaya' vision of the central government, the President said development of the entire region is getting accelerated through various welfare schemes on education, skill development, health, tourism and transportation.

Murmu said that Eklavya Model Residential Schools are being established for tribal children.

She said more than 100 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools are being established in Odisha, including 23 in Mayurbhanj district.

She expressed confidence that after getting education from these schools, tribal children would be able to contribute towards the progress of society and the country.

According to railway sources, the 82-km Badampahar-Kendujhargarh line will pass through Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts. The project will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,106 crore.

The 86-km-long Bangriposi-Gorumahisani line will be built at an expenditure of Rs 2,549 crore. It will facilitate the movement of passengers and freight and contribute to the economic growth of Mayurbhanj district, they said.

Similarly, the 60-km Buramara-Chakulia line, connecting Mayurbhanj district with Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, will be built at a cost of Rs 1,639 crore. The new rail line will improve access between these mineral-rich areas and boost the local economy by enhancing the transportation of goods, particularly for the industrial sector.

Murmu on Saturday ended her five-day tour of Odisha during which she attended a series of events including the Indian Navy Day celebration at Blue Flag Beach in Puri on December 4 and OUAT's 40th convocation in Bhubaneswar on December 5.