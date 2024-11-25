Search icon
  • President Murmu to Lead Celebrations to Mark 75 Years of Constitution

Published 15:06 IST, November 25th 2024

President Murmu to Lead Celebrations to Mark 75 Years of Constitution

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the celebrations at the Central Hall of the old Parliament complex on November 26 to mark 75 years of India's Constitution.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
President Murmu to Lead Celebrations to Mark 75 Years of Constitution | Image: X/@rashtrapatibhvn

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will lead the celebrations at the Central Hall of the old Parliament complex on November 26 to mark 75 years of India's Constitution, the government announced on Monday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker On Birla will also take part in the celebrations.

A special website has also been created to mark the year-long celebrations, Union Culture Secretary Arunish Chawla told reporters during a briefing at the National Media Centre here.

The commemorative portal urges people to read the Preamble of the Constitution, record a video and upload it on the website to get a certificate.

Mass readings of the Preamble will also be held at schools across the country, Chawla said.

To mark the occasion, the government will release a commemorative coin and stamp.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 15:06 IST, November 25th 2024

