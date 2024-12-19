Protest vs Protest: NDA, INDI Alliance Stage Demonstrations in Parliament Over Ambedkar Issue

New Delhi: India bloc members protested in Parliament on Thursday, dressed in blue, the colour associated with B R Ambedkar, demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for statements about the author of the Constitution.

BJP-led NDA parliamentarians also carried out a march within Parliament premises raising slogans and carrying placards demanding an apology from the opposition Congress for allegedly insulting Ambedkar.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, marched from Ambedkar's statue within Parliament complex to Parliament House raising slogans of 'Jai Bhim' and carrying photographs of the leader.

BJP MPs protest in Parliament, alleging insult of Babasaheb Ambedkar by Congress party.

A massive political debate erupted on Wednesday as the Congress and other opposition parties launched an all-out attack on Shah for his remarks on Ambedkar and demanded his sacking, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders rallied to his defence and said he has exposed Congress' "anti-Ambedkar" stand.