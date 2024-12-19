Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Protest vs Protest: NDA, INDI Alliance Stage Demonstrations in Parliament Over Ambedkar Issue

Published 11:32 IST, December 19th 2024

Protest vs Protest: NDA, INDI Alliance Stage Demonstrations in Parliament Over Ambedkar Issue

India bloc members protest, demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for statements about the author of the Constitution.

Reported by: Digital Desk
NDA, INDI Alliance Hold March Over Ambedkar Issue | Image: X

New Delhi: India bloc members protested in Parliament on Thursday, dressed in blue, the colour associated with B R Ambedkar, demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for statements about the author of the Constitution.

BJP-led NDA parliamentarians also carried out a march within Parliament premises raising slogans and carrying placards demanding an apology from the opposition Congress for allegedly insulting Ambedkar.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, marched from Ambedkar's statue within Parliament complex to Parliament House raising slogans of 'Jai Bhim' and carrying photographs of the leader.

BJP MPs protest in Parliament, alleging insult of Babasaheb Ambedkar by Congress party.

A massive political debate erupted on Wednesday as the Congress and other opposition parties launched an all-out attack on Shah for his remarks on Ambedkar and demanded his sacking, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders rallied to his defence and said he has exposed Congress' "anti-Ambedkar" stand.

The Congress has planned a nationwide protest on Thursday demanding Union home minister Amit Shah's resignation amid a row related to his remarks on BR Ambedkar, which he made on Tuesday in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Parliament Winter Session.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:32 IST, December 19th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.