Pune Hit-And-Run: 2 Toddlers Among 3 Killed After Speeding Truck Runs Over Them
Pune Hit-And-Run: Two toddlers among three have been killed after a speeding truck run over them while they were sleeping on the footpath.
Pune: A hit-and-run case has been reported in Pune where a speeding truck run over people sleeping on the footpath in the Wagholi Chowk area killing three including two toddlers; six others are seriously injured and are undergoing treatment. The driver has been arrested and a case has been registered.
According to Himmat Jadhav, DCP Zone 4, Pune City Police three people including two toddlers have lost their lives after a dumper truck ran over them while they were sleeping on the footpath. The accident occurred at around 1:00 am last night in Pune city's Wagholi Chowk area.
Out of the six people that are injured and undergoing treatment, three of them are in critical condition - they have all been admitted in Sasoon Hospital. The victims are all labourers who had come to Pune from Amravati on Sunday night itself for work. At the time of the accident, a total of 12 people were sleeping on the footpath.. the rest were sleeping in a hut on the side of the footpath.
Driver Under Influence of Alcohol, Arrested
The heavy dumper went straight onto the footpath and crushed the sleeping people and went away. Pune's DCP Zone 4 has also revealed that the driver of the dumper truck was driving under the influence of alcohol and has now been arrested. The arrest has been made under relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act and BNS for further investigation.
Mumbai Hit-and-Run: 4-Year-Old Boy Killed, Teen Driver Arrested
In another shocking case of hit-and-run, a 4-year-old boy who lived on the footpath was killed after a speeding car, a Creta SUV ran over him on Sunday morning near Ambedkar College in the Mumbai's Wadala area. The deceased, identified as Ayush Laxman Kinvade, did not have a home and lived on the footpath with his family; his father is a worker. The accused Sandeep Gole, who is a teenager and a resident of Vile Parle, has been arrested. An investigation in the case is underway.
