Pune Horror: 54-Year-Old Man Kidnaps, Rapes, And Kills 2 Minor Sisters; Bodies Found In Drum

Pune: A horrific crime jolted the Rajgurunagar area of Maharashtra’s Pune, where two minor sisters of age 8 and 9 years, were kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered by a 54-year-old man, who hide the bodies in a huge drum filled with water. The incident, which took place on Wednesday evening, sent a shock wave across the district. The Pune police registered a case under relevant sections and initiated a search operation. After intense efforts, the police successfully nabbed the accused identified as Ajay Das (54) on Thursday.

According to the Pune police, the incident occurred on Wednesday when the two girls were playing outside their home. They suddenly disappeared, prompting the family to start searching for them. When the family couldn't find them, they filed a complaint with the Khed Police Station.

Pune Police recover bodies from water-filled drum

Following the complaint about the missing girls, Pune Police Inspector Prabhakar More formed teams to search for the missing sisters, but they didn't find any clues initially. Later that night, the police and the family discovered the girls' bodies at Das' home, hidden in a huge drum filled with water.

The police recovered the dead bodies and sent them for autopsy. The police registered a case and launched a search operation to nab the accused. During the intensive search, Das was arrested from a shady lodging house, where he was trying to flee.

On the other hand, the victim girls' relatives staged a protest outside the police station, demanding justice and refusing to accept the bodies until the culprit was punished. As per the police, Das has confessed to the crime, stating that he killed the girls to suppress the matter and prevent them from screaming.