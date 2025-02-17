Updated 22:51 IST, February 17th 2025
Pune Woman Keeps 300 Cats in Flat, Residents Complain of Stench and Noise
The Maharashtra animal husbandry department and police inspected the flat and issued a notice to relocate the animals.
Pune: Authorities visited a flat in Pune’s Hadapsar area after residents complained that a woman was keeping 300 cats inside her home, causing hygiene issues. The Maharashtra animal husbandry department and police inspected the flat and issued a notice to relocate the animals, an official said on Monday.
"Residents of Marvel Bounty Housing Society in Hadapsar complained that a flat owner was keeping more than 300 cats inside her flat, leading to hygiene issues. There were reports of persistent foul smell and excessive noise caused by the cats," a police official said.
Following the complaints, a team from the Animal Husbandry Department, led by the district veterinary officer, along with the police, visited the society. "We found 300 cats inside the 3.5 BHK flat. There was an overwhelming stench," the official added.
Authorities have directed the flat owner to relocate the cats to an appropriate facility. Residents have urged officials to take immediate action to resolve the issue.
