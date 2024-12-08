Punjab Civic Body Polls: Dates Announced for Elections

Chandigarh: Elections to five municipal corporations and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on December 21, the State Election Commission said on Sunday.

All necessary arrangements have been made for the civic body polls, it said.

Addressing the media here, State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhari said polling for five municipal corporations and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats will take place on December 21 from 7 am to 4 pm.

"The model code of conduct will come into force from today," he said.

The five municipal corporations going to polls are Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara.

The process of filling nominations will start from December 9 and the last date will be December 12. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on December 13 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations will be December 14, Chaudhari said.