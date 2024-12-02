Search icon
Published 21:17 IST, December 2nd 2024

Inter-State Drug Racket Busted In Punjab

A major inter-state drug racket has been busted by Punjab police during which over 1.71 drug pills were seized.

Reported by: Asian News International
Representational image | Image: X

Chandigarh: Fazilka police in Punjab have recovered 1.71 lakh Clovidol-100 tablets after successfully dismantling an inter-state network of illegal opioids operating from Rajasthan, a police officer said.

Director General of Punjab Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav shared the news on social media and said that one person has also been apprehended.

"Big blow to illegal pharma opioids supply networks. @FazilkaPolice busts an inter-state network of illegal opioid operating from #Rajasthan and apprehends one person and recovers 1.71 lakh Clovidol-100 tablets (Tramadol Hydrochloride based)," DGP Punjab said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In his post, DGP Gaurav further mentioned that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) at the Khuian Sarwar Police Station in Fazilka.

"FIR under NDPS Act has been registered at PS Khuian Sarwar, #Fazilka and further backward linkages are being investigated to completely unveil the illegal pharma drug cartel.@PunjabPoliceInd remains steadfast in its fight against organized crime and drug trafficking," he added.

Updated 21:17 IST, December 2nd 2024

