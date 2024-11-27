Punjab Police Arrests Two Associates of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Chandigarh: Two associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were held following an exchange of fire in Jalandhar, Punjab Police said on Wednesday.

Both the criminals were facing many cases, including murder and extortion, they said, adding three weapons along with cartridges have been recovered from them.

"Jalandhar Commissionerate Police (@CPJalandhar) apprehends two associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang in #Jalandhar after a hot chase and shootout," Punjab Police said in a post on X.