Published 13:27 IST, November 27th 2024

Punjab Police Arrests Two Associates of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Two associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were held following an exchange of fire in Jalandhar, Punjab Police said on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chandigarh: Two associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were held following an exchange of fire in Jalandhar, Punjab Police said on Wednesday.

Both the criminals were facing many cases, including murder and extortion, they said, adding three weapons along with cartridges have been recovered from them.

"Jalandhar Commissionerate Police (@CPJalandhar) apprehends two associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang in #Jalandhar after a hot chase and shootout," Punjab Police said in a post on X.

"The police opened fire in retaliation after the suspects fired at them during the chase. The arrested individuals have multiple cases registered against them, including Extortion, Murder, Arms Act & NDPS Act," it said in a post on X. 

 

