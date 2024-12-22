Quack Nabbed In UP's Sonbhadra For Fatal Jab To 8-year-old Boy

Sonbhadra: Police on Sunday arrested a quack for administering an injection to an 8-year-old boy that allegedly led to his death at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident was reported from Pindari village under Beejpur police station limits where Abhishek (8) suffered a minor injury while playing, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kalu Singh, said.

When Abhishek's grandmother took him to Mahesh Kumar Sharma, who ran a clinic nearby, for dressing the wound, Sharma administered an injection to the child who died shortly afterwards, the ASP said.

Sharma didn't possess a medical degree and was running the clinic without proper registration, police said.