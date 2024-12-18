Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • R. Bharat Sangam: A Gathering of Music and Literature Giants on Republic Bharat's Platform

Published 19:01 IST, December 18th 2024

R. Bharat Sangam: A Gathering of Music and Literature Giants on Republic Bharat's Platform

Republic Bharat is set to host Sangam - Sahitya, Sur, aur Shakti (Literature, Music, and Power) on Friday, December 20, at its headquarters in Noida Sector 158.

Reported by: Digital Desk
R. Bharat Sangam: A Gathering of Music and Literature Giants on Republic Bharat's Platform | Image: Republic

Republic Bharat Sangam 2024: Republic Bharat is set to host Sangam - Sahitya, Sur, aur Shakti (Literature, Music, and Power) on Friday, December 20, at its headquarters in Noida Sector 158. The event will bring together figures from the world of music, literature, and culture on the Republic platform. 

The aim of Republic Bharat Sangam is to promote India's cultural heritage among its people through literature, music, and power.

Celebrities to Join Republic Bharat Sangam

Many distinguished personalities are expected to attend the Republic Bharat Sangam. The guest list includes Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, actor Anupam Kher, singer Swati Mishra, poet Anamika Ambar Jain, Kathak dancer Dr. Sonal Mansingh, humorist Surendra Sharma, actor Raghubir Yadav, actor Annu Kapoor, and many more.

Republic Bharat Sangam 2024: Guest List

- Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

- Kathak dancer, Dr. Sonal Mansingh

- Singer, Swati Mishra

- Satyachidanand Joshi

- Comedian, Surendra Sharma

- Poet, Anamika Ambar Jain

- Dastango, Himanshu Bajpayee

- Dastango, Pragya Sharma

- Bhojpuri actor and MP, Manoj Tiwari

- Choreographer, Bosco Martis

- Bhajan singer, Kanhaiya Mittal

- Actress, Yami Gautam

- IPS Officer, Sanjukta Parashar

- Kho-Kho player, Nasreen Sheikh

- Folk singer, Malini Awasthi

- Actor, Vikrant Massey

- Lyricist, Prasoon Joshi

- Actor, Anupam Kher

- Former Union Minister, Smriti Irani

- Actor, Annu Kapoor

- Actor, Raghubir Yadav

- Bhojpuri actress, Akshara Singh

- BJP MP, Sudhanshu Trivedi

- Actor, Kartik Aaryan

Live Streaming of Republic Bharat Sangam 2024

You can watch the Republic Bharat Sangam 2024 live through the following platforms:

- R. Bharat Live TV: https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv/

- R. Bharat Website: https://www.republicbharat.com 

- R. Bharat YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicBharat](https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicBharat

- X: https://x.com/Republic_Bharat](https://x.com/Republic_Bharat

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RepublicBharatHindi/](https://www.facebook.com/RepublicBharatHindi/

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/republicbharat/](https://www.instagram.com/republicbharat/

Republic Bharat Sangam is sponsored by Canara Bank and Co-presented by Maruti Suzuki and Powered by Reliance Digital, Ravin Group, Incredible India and Co-powered by Lux Inferno and Nayra Energy. Parul University is the Knowledge Partner, and U.P. Government is the State Partner. Additional partners include Radico, Rungta Steel, Kho Kho World Cup 2025, Manyavar Mohey, and Radio City.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:08 IST, December 19th 2024

Smriti Irani BJP

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.