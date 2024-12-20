Search icon
  • Rahul Gandhi Assaultgate: Delhi Police Transfers BJP's FIR To Crime Branch

Published 21:33 IST, December 20th 2024

Rahul Gandhi Assaultgate: Delhi Police Transfers BJP's FIR To Crime Branch

Delhi Police handed over the case against Rahul Gandhi in connection with a scuffle on the Parliament premises to its Crime Branch.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Is Rahul Fit to Lead Opposition? | Image: Republic Digital

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday handed over the case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a scuffle on the Parliament premises to its Crime Branch. This comes a day after the city police registered an FIR against Gandhi accusing him of "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle in Parliament premises. "The Crime Branch will now investigate this case," an officer said.

The FIR under sections 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 115 (voluntary causing hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS was registered at Parliament Street Police station.

On Thursday, a face-off at the Parliament entry steps between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar left former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured.   

Meanwhile, police have sought legal advice on registering a separate FIR in response to a complaint filed by the Congress, accusing BJP MPs of misbehaving with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on the Parliament premises. "We are taking legal opinion if the Congress leaders' complaint can be converted into the FIR," another police officer said, adding that a decision on this will be taken soon.

Talking about the investigation in the case against Gandhi, the officer said police would seek access to CCTV footage of the area where the incident occurred and also reach out to media houses to inquire about any video evidence they may have. Police will also recreate the scene of crime if required during the investigation, the source said.

On Thursday, BJP MP Hemang Joshi, accompanied by party colleagues Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, visited the Parliament Street police station and filed the complaint. 

The Congress strongly rejected the claim, alleging that BJP MPs pushed Kharge and "physically manhandled" Gandhi. The Congress also lodged a complaint in connection with the matter on Thursday.

A delegation of Congress MPs, including Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, Rajiv Shukla and Pramod Tiwari, filed the complaint visiting the station in person.

After political protests turned ugly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday banned demonstrations by MPs and political parties at any of the gates of Parliament, sources said.

"Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has issued strict instructions that no political party, Member of Parliament or groups of members will hold any dharna and demonstration at building gates of Parliament House," parliament sources said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Updated 21:37 IST, December 20th 2024

