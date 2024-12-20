NDA vs INDI After Rahul Gandhi Assaults 2 BJP MPs, Protests Planned | LIVE

Published 06:52 IST, December 20th 2024
NDA vs INDI After Rahul Gandhi Assaults 2 BJP MPs, Protests Planned
- India News
- 22 min read
BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured during a showdown between the BJP and Congress in the Parliament and blamed the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi stating that he pushed him.
Speaking to ANI, Sarangi said, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..."
23:36 IST, December 20th 2024
CM Atishi Celebrates Christmas At Delhi Assembly
Chief Minister Atishi on Friday attended the annual Christmas and New Year celebration at the Delhi Assembly complex, an official statement said.
During the celebration, she said that every religion in India conveys the message of working for the last person in the line.
“Our culture is one of unity in diversity. We may differ in language, religion and attire, but in our hearts, we are all Indians, and we respect everyone.
“Every religion in India gives the message of working for the last person in the line. For the past 10 years, our government has been striving to realise this message and dream across all religions,” the CM said Atishi also thanked Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for celebrating every festival with grandeur in the Assembly complex and for embodying the dream of unity in diversity, as envisioned in the Constitution of India.
"Christmas is a message of empathy for those who have less than others. It is the duty of every individual, especially governments, to work towards improving the lives of those who have been less fortunate,” she further stated.
"Every religion in India gives the message of working for the last person in the line. For the past 10 years, our government has been striving to make this dream a reality for the 2 crore people of Delhi,” she added.
23:34 IST, December 20th 2024
Complete Training Of All Cops In New Criminal Laws By Mar 2025: CM Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed that the training of all policemen be completed by March 2025 to ensure the effective implementation of the three new criminal laws introduced in July 2024.
He also emphasised the prompt procurement of essential equipment required for the enforcement of these laws.
He highlighted the importance of creating widespread public awareness about the new legal provisions.
"During a key meeting held on Friday, officials informed the chief minister that 100 per cent of IPS, PPS officers, Inspectors-in-Charge/SHOs and technical staff across the state have been fully trained in the three new laws," according to an official statement.
"Additionally, 99 per cent of inspectors, 95 per cent of sub-inspectors and 74 per cent of head constables/constables have also completed their training," it added.
Emphasising that more than 40 crore devotees are expected to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Chief Minister Adityanath proposed organising an exhibition at the event to promote the three new criminal laws.
He also suggested educating devotees about the benefits of these laws through short videos, the statement said.
22:52 IST, December 20th 2024
Govt Taken Various Measures To Address Mental Health Challenges: Minister In LS
Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel told Lok Sabha on Friday that the government has taken various measures to address mental health challenges and promote student well-being.
Responding to a question, Patel in a written reply said the data regarding suicide cases reported in the medical educational institutions has not been compiled centrally.
She said the measures to address mental health challenges and promote student well-being include implementation of National Mental Health Programme (NMHP), strengthening of mental healthcare services, National Tele Mental Health Programme (NTMHP), Tele MANAS Mobile Application, National Suicide Prevention Strategy and the likes.
The Department of Higher Education has also been requested for wide publicity of NTMHP/Tele MANAS in the educational institutes under their department and share the helpline number among the students to access the helpline during stressful and challenging times, Patel said.
Further, all states and UTs have been requested for wide circulation and publicity of NTMHP/Tele MANAS in the respective places especially among students in educational institutions.
All institutes of national importance, AIIMS and central government medical colleges have also been requested to publicise Tele MANAS among students to access the helpline at any time for free and confidential support.
22:50 IST, December 20th 2024
Farmer's Death During Protest Sparks Demonstrations In Mathura
The death of a farmer protesting land acquisition in Mathura's Mant area sparked demonstrations by members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Tikait).
The farmers, enraged by the Thursday night incident, staged a protest at Ratan Chhatri, expressing anger against the administration.
The deceased farmer's family refused to allow a post-mortem examination, and the last rites were performed under police supervision.
The protest centers around the acquisition of land near Saurabhi Van in Jahangirpur Khadar by the Forest Department, which has been strongly opposed by local farmers.
Among the protesters was 65-year-old Gopal Chaudhary from Kalidah, Vrindavan. After attending the protest on Wednesday, he returned home late at night, where he suddenly fell ill. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Reacting to his death, BKU-Tikait members and local farmers gathered at Ratan Chhatri to protest on Thursday morning.
Leaders, including BKU's divisional president Ranveer Singh, district president Dharmveer Singh, and metropolitan president Salim Khan, demanded that Chaudhary be declared a martyr and his family be provided Rs 1 crore in financial assistance.
Police Deputy Superintendent (Sadar) Sandeep Singh and Additional City Magistrate Ajit Singh, along with police forces from Vrindavan and Jaint, arrived at the scene to address the protesters.
22:45 IST, December 20th 2024
Funds Devolved To States Under 15th Finance Commission Higher: FM
Funds devolved to states under the 15th Finance Commission (2021-2024) is more than what was devolved under the 14th Finance Commission (2015-20), finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
In a pre-budget meeting with states, Sitharaman remarked that because of healthy macroeconomic environment, buoyancy and efficiency in the tax collections, the devolution has increased.
"The funds devolved to the states in the last 45 months (April 2021 to December 2024) under the 15th Finance Commission is more than what was devolved in 60 months under the 14th Finance Commission (2015-20)," an official statement quoting Sitharaman said.
The Union finance minister also referred to the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), which was first announced in the Union Budget 2020-21, and acknowledged that it has received a very good response from states.
States have been requesting the Central government to enhance the outlay under the scheme as it is leading to construction of crucial capital assets.
Sitharaman stated that the Centre has allocated an additional amount of approximately Rs 30,000 crore as 'Untied Funds' under the SASCI-2024-25.
21:16 IST, December 20th 2024
Naxalite Activities In Bihar Now Restricted To Only 8 Districts: Official
Concerted offensives against Naxalites in Bihar have restricted them to only eight of the state's 38 districts, a top state government official said on Friday.
Addressing a press conference, Principal Secretary of the Home Department Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said these eight districts are Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada, Rohtas, Kaimur, Jamui, Munger and Lakhisarai "Naxalite activities are now limited to just eight districts in Bihar. Earlier, it was 10 districts. It all happened due to the concerted offensives against Naxalites by the security forces in the state. Now, they are active only in the forest areas of those districts that are close to neighbouring Jharkhand," he said.
This year, a total of 120 Naxalites were arrested from different parts of the state till November, he added.
"Security forces also recovered 24 arms, 246 cartridges, 134 kgs of explosives, 554 detonators and 146 cane bombs during anti-Naxal operations till November. The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police also arrested 53 Naxalites wanted in different cases this year," Chaudhary said.
DGP Vinay Kumar, who was also present at the press conference, claimed that cases of dacoity, theft and rioting declined substantially in the state during the year.
There was a 15.36 per cent fall in dacoity, 5.93 per cent decline in theft and 15.82 per cent reduction in cases of rioting, he said.
"A total of 3,00,526 persons accused in different cases were arrested, and 4,861 illegally procured arms were recovered. A total of 165 country-made bombs, 22,632 cartridges and 604 detonators were seized, and 83 illegal gun manufacturing units were unearthed in 2024," he said.
21:05 IST, December 20th 2024
U'khand CM Dhami Asks Officials To Increase Carrying Capacity Of Char Dham
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday asked officials to make efforts to increase the carrying capacity of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in view of the development of infrastructure at the temples.
The Himalayan temples, also known as the Char Dham, have received a huge rush of pilgrims in recent years. Largescale reconstruction projects have been undertaken in Kedarnath and Badrinath to augment facilities for the pilgrims.
Instructions to increase the carrying capacity of the Char Dham temples in view of the development of infrastructure facilities were issued by Dhami at a high-level meeting at his residence.
He also asked the officials to start preparing for the next yatra season well in advance.
"In view of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, full preparations should be made from now on, keeping in mind every kind of facility for the passengers, traffic management, development of infrastructure facilities, the carrying capacity of the Dhams, various arrangements on the travel routes and all other aspects," the chief minister said.
All processes for creating a proposed yatra authority should be completed by January 30, he said.
By January 15, a meeting should be held with the pilgrimage priests and stakeholders to take their suggestions. Whatever can be done best for travel management should be done by taking their suggestions, Dhami added.
20:02 IST, December 20th 2024
Odisha Braces for Heavy Rain as Low-Pressure Area Over Bay of Bengal Strengthens
Bhubaneswar: Parts of Odisha received light rains on Friday under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal which is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 12 hours, the IMD said in the evening.
A 'Yellow' warning for heavy rainfall was issued for parts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur till Saturday, it said.
The IMD also forecast a dip in the night temperature by 2-4 degrees Celsius from December 23.
Bhubaneswar has been experiencing cloudy sky and light rain since Thursday, which brought down the day temperature by 9 degrees Celsius at 2 pm, officials said.
Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deoranjan Kumar Singh wrote to the district collectors, stating fishermen should be advised not to venture into the sea along the coast at the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border on Saturday.
He also asked the district collectors of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur to keep administrative machinery ready to deal with any eventuality.
19:35 IST, December 20th 2024
IAF Rescues 12 Injured Paramilitary Personnel After Sikkim Vehicle Accident
Pakyong: The Indian Air Force on Friday carried out swift rescue operations to evacuate 12 paramilitary personnel who got injured in a vehicle accident near a place called Juluk in the Sikkim sector, officials said.
According to the Defence officials, the Eastern Air Command deployed its Cheetah choppers at the Juluk helipad and Mi-17 helicopters at Gangtok to rescue the paramilitary personnel and take them to a military hospital in Bengdubi near Bagdogra.'
All 12 persons evacuated are now out of danger. The helipad at Juluk is very small and at an altitude of around 12,000 feet, they added.
19:12 IST, December 20th 2024
CM Dhami Attacks Congress Over Scuffle In Parliament Premises
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday attacked the Congress over the scuffle in Parliament premises, saying it was an expression of the party's "frustration" over its rejection by people in successive polls.
"Be it Haryana or Maharashtra, they have been completely rejected by people. Frustration caused by their electoral defeats has made them resort to such cheap politics," Dhami said.
19:10 IST, December 20th 2024
NIA Chargesheets Three Maoist Operatives in Chhattisgarh BJP Leader's Murder
The National Investigation Agency on Friday chargesheeted three more CPI (Maoist) operatives in Chhattisgarh BJP leader Ratan Dubey's murder case, according to an official statement.
The trio -- Sainuram Korram, Laluram Korram and one-armed cadre -- were charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA special court here, it said.
The accused were found actively involved in the criminal conspiracy to kill Dubey, according to the statement issued by the NIA. Sainuram Korram and Laluram Korram were arrested on June 27.
Dubey was hacked to death with hand axes by members of the banned terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist), during an election campaign in a crowded weekly market at Koushalnar village on November 4, 2023.
The targeted killing was aimed at disrupting the free and fair election process and spreading terror among the local people, the statement said.
17:55 IST, December 20th 2024
India Strongly Rejects New Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing, Calls It Smear Campaign
India on Wednesday strongly trashed as "smear campaign" a Canadian media report that claimed that the Indian prime minister was aware of the alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Referring to the report quoting an unnamed official, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said such "ludicrous statements" should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.
"We do not normally comment on media reports. However, such ludicrous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve," he said.
"Smear campaigns like this only further damage our already strained ties," he said.
Jaiswal was responding to media queries regarding the report in Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail.
In the report, the newspaper cited inputs from a senior national security official.
17:53 IST, December 20th 2024
Insult Of Marathi People Will Not Be Tolerated: Maharashtra DyCM Shinde
Amid political row over an assault on a Marathi family in Kalyan, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said insult of Marathi people will not be tolerated in the state.
Action has been taken against the accused and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made an elaborate statement in the legislative council over the issue, he told reporters here.
"Marathi `asmita' (pride) will be protected and insult of Marathi people will not be tolerated," said the Shiv Sena president, adding that late Bal Thackeray had founded the party to protect the rights of Marathi people.
A case has been registered against a state government employee and his wife for allegedly attacking a Marathi family at Kalyan in Thane district over a dispute between neighbours.
Asked about vandalising of the Mumbai Congress office by BJP youth wing workers on Thursday, Shinde, a former CM, said police will deal with those who take law into their hands.
"In a democracy, no one has the right to indulge in vandalism," he added.
Asked about disgruntlement of party colleagues Vijay Shivtare and Prakash Surve over non-inclusion in the new state cabinet, Shinde said they spoke out in anger earlier, but they were not sulking any longer.
17:22 IST, December 20th 2024
MEA registers strong objection to Bangladesh's interim government's advisor comments on India
On Bangladesh's interim government's advisor Mahfuj Alam's comments on India, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have registered our strong protest on this issue with the Bangladesh side. We understand that the post being referred to has reportedly been taken down."
16:43 IST, December 20th 2024
PM Modi will be accorded ceremonial guard of honour in Kuwait
On PM Modi's visit to Kuwait, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Arun Kumar Chatterjee said, "PM Modi will be accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Bayan Palace following which he will be holding separate meetings with the Emir of Kuwait and the crown Prince of Kuwait. There will be delegation-level talks with the Prime Minister of Kuwait also. The crown Prince will be hosting a Banquet in honour of PM Modi. The PM will also interact with the Indian diaspora at a community event and also visit a labour camp. He will also attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup as a special guest of the Emir of Kuwait."
16:39 IST, December 20th 2024
PM Modi will visit labour camp during his visit to Kuwait
On PM Modi to visit a labour camp in Kuwait, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Arun Kumar Chatterjee said, "The government of India attaches considerable importance to the welfare of all workers which are abroad. We have a community of around one million in Kuwait. The idea of the visit to the Labour camp is to express the amount of importance the government of India attaches to our workers who are working in a foreign country."
14:48 IST, December 20th 2024
East Kolkata slum gutted in devastating fire
East Kolkata slum gutted in devastating fire
14:21 IST, December 20th 2024
AAP releases fifth list of candidates for Delhi assembly elections
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its fifth list of candidates list for Delhi Assembly elections 2025 and fielded Mahender Chaudhary from Mehrauli.
On December 15, AAP released its fourth list of 38 candidates for the Delhi Elections 2025.
As per the list, the party's national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi, CM Atishi from Kalkaji, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash and Minister Gopal Rai from Babarpur.
Additionally, Satyendra Kumar Jain will contest from Shakur Basti, Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar, Ramesh Pehalwan from Kasturba Naga, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar.
13:51 IST, December 20th 2024
BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda meets BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi, Mukesh Rajput at RML Hospital
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Jay Panda met BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, injured during a scuffle in the Parliament premises, in RML Hospital on Friday.
Notably, both Baijayant Jay Panda and Pratap Sarangi are Lok Sabha MPs from Odisha. Earlier in the day, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also met BJP MP Pratap Sarangi at the RML Hospital in the national capital.
Notably, both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs had staged a protest in Parliament premises when a scuffle broke out between the two sides, injuring two BJP MPs. Both the MPs were admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The authorities confirmed on Friday that the two MPs are stable and normal.
13:15 IST, December 20th 2024
World Bank approves USD 800 million loan for development of Amaravati city
The World Bank has approved a USD 800 million loan for the development of ambitious Amaravati city in Andhra Pradesh.
Situated in a well-connected region along India's east coast, Amaravati will be part of a broader metropolitan region that includes two cities, Vijayawada and Guntur.
As per a statement from the international financial institution, Amaravati Integrated Urban Development Program is aimed at establishing the city as a well-managed, climate-resilient growth center in Andhra Pradesh.
13:14 IST, December 20th 2024
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath attends Panchnarayan Mahayagna in Ayodhya
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya on Friday to attend the Panchnarayan Mahayagna and 108 Shrimad Bhagwat Parayan, taking place at Asarfi Bhawan Peeth. The ritual, which began on December 17, will conclude on December 23, with participation from prominent scholars across North and South India.
CM Adityanath landed at the Ram Katha Park helipad and proceeded to Hanumangarhi for prayers and worship.
13:13 IST, December 20th 2024
'Tarnishing image of Parliament': BJP MP Arun Govil condemns parliament scuffle
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arun Govil on Friday condemned the scuffle in the parliament saying that it is harmful to our image and is tarnishing the reputation of Parliament.
Speaking to ANI, Arun Govil said, "This is very unfortunate. What is happening is not good for our image. This is tarnishing the image of Parliament. It seems we need a lot of discipline and the opposition needs a lot of restraint. The way Rahul Gandhi was not looking calm when he came yesterday. this does not befit MPs in Parliament."
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's behaviour during the winter session of Parliament, saying the BJP MP was upset by the scuffle in which two of his colleagues were injured.
12:03 IST, December 20th 2024
'Not been confirmed on record that he has been arrested': CT Ravi's lawyer alleges violation of legal procedure
Advocate MB Jiragi, representing BJP leader CT Ravi, claimed on Friday that despite the BJP leader being arrested under sections 75 and 79 of the BNS, the police have not officially recorded his arrest or presented him before a magistrate, which is a legal requirement.
"CT Ravi has been arrested under sections 75 and 79 of BNS. He has been arrested physically. But so far, we have not been confirmed on record that he has been arrested. De facto, the Karnataka police have already taken him into custody. They took him to various places last night... So far, they have not produced him before the court of law," Jiragi said.
11:53 IST, December 20th 2024
India and Sweden Strengthen Ties for Sustainable Development
As the world grapples with the devastating effects of climate change, the urgency for sustainable development has never been more evident. Countries worldwide are recognising the need to transition to greener economies, lower carbon emissions, and embrace sustainable practices to protect the planet for future generations.
In this regard, India and Sweden have emerged as key partners to leverage their respective strengths to address pressing environmental challenges. Sweden, known for its advanced technologies and sustainability expertise, has been a pivotal partner in India's journey towards a greener economy. The collaboration extends beyond governmental dialogues to include the active participation of around 280 Swedish companies operating in India.
11:50 IST, December 20th 2024
New Delhi to host Para Athletics World Championships 2025
The world's largest single Para sport event will take place from 26 September to 5 October 2025 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which will also host a World Para Athletics Grand Prix for the first time next March.
Next year's Para Athletics World Championships will take place in New Delhi, marking the first time the event will be hosted in India, World Para Athletics (WPA) announced on Thursday (December 19).
The Para Athletics World Championships, the world's largest single Para sport event, will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from 26 September to 5 October 2025. New Delhi 2025 will mark the 12th edition of the championships and the fourth time it is hosted in Asia, following Doha 2015, Dubai 2019 and Kobe 2024.
11:49 IST, December 20th 2024
Half-day holiday declared in Jalandhar schools and colleges on December 20
In light of the upcoming Municipal Corporation, Municipal Councils, and Municipal Panchayat elections, the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner's office has declared a half-day holiday for all government and non-government schools and colleges in Jalandhar district on December 20.
The elections for municipal corporations, councils, and Nagar Panchayats (urban civic bodies) in Punjab were announced by the state's Election Commission on December 9 Polling will be held on December 21 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, with the vote counting taking place at the respective polling stations immediately after polling concludes, Chaudhary added.
The nomination filing process began on December 9 and ended on December 12. Scrutiny of nominations was carried out on December 13, and candidates could withdraw their nominations until December 14.
11:48 IST, December 20th 2024
Karnataka: BJP leader CT Ravi brought to Belagavi district court after medical checkup
BJP leader CT Ravi was brought to the district court by Belagavi police on Friday, where he will be produced soon. Before being taken to court, CT Ravi underwent a medical checkup at the Mutag Health Center in Belagavi.
An FIR was filed against him following a complaint made by Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar over alleged derogatory remarks made by Ravi about the Congress leader.
In response, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar slammed the BJP leader, saying, "There was a discussion over disrespect to Babasaheb Ambedkar. There was a protest over it as he called Rahul Gandhi a drug addict.
There is proof that he has used abuse for the lady MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar, you have all the videos and documents. Why did he call Rahul Gandhi a drug addict? Is it Chikkamagaluru's culture, BJP culture, and Indian culture? Show everything, I'll give you proof."
11:09 IST, December 20th 2024
Parliament winter session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12pm
Parliament winter session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12pm
11:08 IST, December 20th 2024
Parliament winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned for indefinite time
Parliament winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned for indefinite time
08:54 IST, December 20th 2024
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma reached hospital to meet injured in Jaipur fire incident
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reached SMS Hospital to meet the injured in the Jaipur fire and take stock of the situation.
08:35 IST, December 20th 2024
Sitharaman applauds Mumbai airport customs for seizing smuggled gold worth Rs 1.48 Crore
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the customs officials of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport for their vigilance and successful seizure of over 2 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 1.48 crore.
In a social media post, the minister wrote, "Appreciate @mumbaicus3 for showing diligence. Well done," acknowledging the team's efforts.
The Customs Department at the Mumbai airport intercepted two cases of gold smuggling during December 18-19, 2024. The officials confiscated a total of 2.073 kg of 24-karat gold, which had been smuggled in innovative ways.
08:32 IST, December 20th 2024
Indian Coast Guard rescues fisherman injured at sea
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) safely rescued an injured fisherman from a boat about 110 km from the Pipavav coast in Gujarat.
According to the Coast Guard, the fisherman sustained severe injury to his lower abdomen while fishing.
He was given initial treatment by the ICG medical team and was safely transported back to Pipavav Harbour. There, he was handed over to the boat owner in stable condition for further medical management.
08:02 IST, December 20th 2024
Telangana: Former Minister K T Rama Rao accuses Congress govt of political vendetta over Formula E case
Responding to the corruption allegations levelled against him in connection with the Formula E racing event, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and former Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) issued a strong statement. He accused the Congress-led state government of filing baseless and politically motivated cases to divert public attention from its administrative failures, KTR said in a press release.
"We are not just leaders but sons of a movement," said KTR.
08:00 IST, December 20th 2024
Truck carrying chemical hits other vehicles, catches fire on Jaipur-Ajmer highway: Police
A truck collided with other trucks and caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Friday morning, police said.
Some people sustained burn injuries in the incident, they added.
According to preliminary information, the truck that hit the other vehicles was loaded with a chemical.
"The fire has engulfed several trucks. The number of trucks involved in the incident is not clear. Some people with burn injuries have been rushed to hospitals in ambulances," Station House Officer (SHO), Bhankrota, Manish Gupta told PTI.
He said the incident occurred in front of a petrol pump.
07:39 IST, December 20th 2024
Assam CM Sarma demands apology from Rahul Gandhi for his alleged misconduct towards woman MP
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asked Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to apologise to BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland S Phangnon Konyak following his alleged misconduct towards the Nagaland woman MP.
"For his behaviour towards the Nagaland MP, the people of North East are hurt and angry with Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi must apologise to her...," the Assam Chief Minister said.
"Rahul Gandhi's actions in Parliament today - hurting two senior MPs and shouting at one of our sisters from Nagaland, an Hon'ble MP - are very disturbing. He must issue an apology," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
07:37 IST, December 20th 2024
Delhi: Rape case accused nabbed from Gujarat after chase of 1500 kms
Delhi Crime branch team arrested a 25-year-old man involved in a rape case in Badli, Delhi after an extensive 1500 km chase to Surat in Gujarat. The accused had been absconding since the registration of the case, Delhi police said on Thursday.
A process of proclamation was also initiated against the accused in the present case. The accused was apprehended by the NR-I Crime Branch from Surat, Gujarat, after an extensive 1500 km chase.
"The complainant, an employee in Bagwan Pura, had been befriended by the accused while working together. Under the pretext of trust, he administered an intoxicating substance and committed sexual assault while capturing explicit photos and videos. He used these recordings to blackmail the victim, coercing her into further physical relations. The victim courageously reported the matter, leading to the registration of the case at PS SP Badli," Delhi police said.
07:35 IST, December 20th 2024
Republic Day parade rehearsals underway at Kartavya Path
Republic Day parade rehearsals underway at Kartavya Path
06:52 IST, December 20th 2024
BJYM holds anti-Congress protests in Jammu
In a counterattack on the Congress for raising objections to Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B R Ambedkar, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Thursday evening staged protests against the party and burned an effigy of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress of insulting Ambedkar.
06:50 IST, December 20th 2024
Death toll in Mumbai boat accident rises to 14: BMC
Death toll in Mumbai boat accident rises to 14: BMC
06:49 IST, December 20th 2024
Layer of fog engulfs the national capital as coldwave grips the city
