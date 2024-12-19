Search icon
Published 12:06 IST, December 19th 2024

Rahul Gandhi Reacts After BJP MPs Injured in Protest in Parliament

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has reacted after two BJP MPs including Pratap Chandra Sarangi were injured during protest in Parliament.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that BJP MPs were pushing him and stopping him and other opposition MPs from entering Parliament. His remarks came after some BJP MPs claimed that Gandhi pushed an MP, resulting in their leader Pratap Sarangi getting injured.

Rahul Gandhi Reacts After BJP MPs Were Injured in Parliament

Sarangi was taken to hospital after getting injured in the melee when the protesting INDIA bloc and the BJP MPs came face to face in front of Makar Dwar in Parliament. "I was trying to enter Parliament and the BJP MPs were stopping me, pushing me and threatening me," Gandhi told reporters in Parliament premises.

Several MPs of the INDIA bloc, including Congress leaders Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in Parliament premises on Wednesday demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's apology for his remarks which they claimed were an insult to B R Ambedkar.

Protest in Parliament Took An Ugly Turn, Chandra Pratap Sarangi Suffers Head Injury

The protesting INDIA bloc MPs also came face to face with demonstrating BJP MPs in front of Makar Dwar of Parliament as the two sides engaged in loud sloganeering in a bid to outdo each other and a melee ensued as the MPs were moving towards the steps to go inside Parliament building. 

Speaking to ANI, Sarangi said, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..." The 69-year-old Sarangi's temple seemed to be bleeding and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. According to sources, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Piyush Goyal, and other BJP leaders are going to RML hospital to meet Sarangi.

(Inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:06 IST, December 19th 2024

