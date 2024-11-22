Rahul Gandhi Refuses To Wear Garland Offered By Dalit Congress Leader, Alleges BJP | Watch

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) IT Cell chief Amit Malviya has alleged that Rahul Gandhi declined to accept a garland offered by a dalit leader to him, who is a member of the Congress party. Malviya questioned Rahul Gandhi that why did Rahul Gandhi object to wearing a garland from the hands of Bhajanlal Jatav, a dalit leader from Rajasthan and his own party.

The BJP leader further lashed out at the Congress saying the Gandhi family have always given nothing to the dalit community except politically neglecting them.

Amit Malviya also tweeted a video in which the Dalit Congress party leader Bhajanlal Jatav wanted to offer garland to Rahul Gandhi as he welcomed him in Rajasthan, but the Congress scion appeared to refuse it.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi arrived in Rajasthan where he was welcomed by former Chief Minister and senior party leader Ashok Gehlot along with other leaders. Rahul accepted the garland offered to him by Ashok Gehlot but refused to wear it when Bhajanlal Jatav tried to welcome him.

Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi's ‘Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai' Hindu unity pitch

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's 'Ek hai toh safe hai' poll slogan and brought a metal Safe at an event to give his version of the catchphrase, prompting the BJP to call the Congress leader a “Chhota popat”.

As curtains came down on the high octane campaign for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand , Modi's "If we are united, we are safe" slogan was at the centre of an escalating political slugfest in which top industrialists were also targeted.

Gandhi brought the metal Safe to his news conference in Mumbai, claiming a link between the slogan and the Dharavi redevelopment project being given to the Adani Group.

He then pulled out two posters from the Safe, one featuring a picture of industrialist Gautam Adani and PM Modi with the caption "Ek hai toh Safe hai," and another showing a map of the project.

Gandhi sought to draw a parallel between the word “safe” in the slogan and the tendering process in the Dharavi redevelopment project, suggesting it was designed to protect Adani’s interests.

The "Ek hai toh safe hai" slogan primarily serves to help Adani acquire Rs one lakh crore worth land through the Dharavi redevelopment project, he alleged.