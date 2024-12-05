Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Rahul Gandhi-Soros-OCCRP A Dangerous Triangle: BJP's Direct Offensive Against Opp

Published 16:32 IST, December 5th 2024

Rahul Gandhi-Soros-OCCRP A Dangerous Triangle: BJP's Direct Offensive Against Opp

Patra accused the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of betraying the country, claiming that he follows the directives of the OCCRP.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rahul Gandhi-Soros-OCCRP A Dangerous Triangle: BJP's Direct Offensive Against Opp | Image: Republic Digital

New Delhi: BJP MP Sambit Patra launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi , accusing him of being part of a "triangle" alongside billionaire George Soros and the news portal Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), allegedly working to destabilize India. He further called him the 'traitor of the highest order' while addressing a presser.

"We are going to talk about this dangerous triangle which is trying to destabilise India. In this triangle, on one side it is George Soros from America, some agencies of America, another side of triangle is a big news portal named OCCRP...the last and the most important side of the triangle is Rahul Gandhi, 'traitor of the highest order'. I am not scared to say this word...I don't have any hesitation to call LoP Lok Sabha, a traitor"

Patra accused the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of betraying the country, claiming that he follows the directives of the OCCRP.

"OCCRP is a global media agency, crores of people read what they publish...Open Society Foundation is a big funder of this agency...it is George Soros's foundation...such agencies work for the interest of the people who fund them...LoP Rahul Gandhi betraying the whole country...OCCRP dictates and Rahul Gandhi follows," he added.

Patra alleged Rahul Gandhi and US billionaire George Soros of sharing a common goal of destabilizing India.

"If OCCRP is hurt, Rahul cries, if Rahul cries, OCCRP feels pain. These are two entities, their soul is one... whatever (George) Soros says, Rahul says the same. Soros wants bad for India, Rahul Gandhi also wants bad for India... Salil Shetty accompanied him on the Bharat Jodo Yatra that he had started. Salil Shetty is Vice President of George Soros' Open Society Foundation. In this way they are two bodies and one soul," he added. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:13 IST, December 5th 2024

Rahul Gandhi BJP Sambit Patra

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.