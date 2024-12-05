Published 16:32 IST, December 5th 2024
Rahul Gandhi-Soros-OCCRP A Dangerous Triangle: BJP's Direct Offensive Against Opp
Patra accused the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of betraying the country, claiming that he follows the directives of the OCCRP.
New Delhi: BJP MP Sambit Patra launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi , accusing him of being part of a "triangle" alongside billionaire George Soros and the news portal Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), allegedly working to destabilize India. He further called him the 'traitor of the highest order' while addressing a presser.
"We are going to talk about this dangerous triangle which is trying to destabilise India. In this triangle, on one side it is George Soros from America, some agencies of America, another side of triangle is a big news portal named OCCRP...the last and the most important side of the triangle is Rahul Gandhi, 'traitor of the highest order'. I am not scared to say this word...I don't have any hesitation to call LoP Lok Sabha, a traitor"
"OCCRP is a global media agency, crores of people read what they publish...Open Society Foundation is a big funder of this agency...it is George Soros's foundation...such agencies work for the interest of the people who fund them...LoP Rahul Gandhi betraying the whole country...OCCRP dictates and Rahul Gandhi follows," he added.
Patra alleged Rahul Gandhi and US billionaire George Soros of sharing a common goal of destabilizing India.
"If OCCRP is hurt, Rahul cries, if Rahul cries, OCCRP feels pain. These are two entities, their soul is one... whatever (George) Soros says, Rahul says the same. Soros wants bad for India, Rahul Gandhi also wants bad for India... Salil Shetty accompanied him on the Bharat Jodo Yatra that he had started. Salil Shetty is Vice President of George Soros' Open Society Foundation. In this way they are two bodies and one soul," he added.
