Published 12:25 IST, November 26th 2024

Rains Lash Several Parts of Tamil Nadu, Deep Depression Likely

Rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu, and the IMD said the depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chennai Rains Updates | Image: PTI/representative

Chennai: Rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, and the India Meteorological Department said the depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression.

Chennai and nearby districts of Chengelpet, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur, the northern coastal city of Cuddalore and Cauvery delta areas, including Tiruvarur and Mannargudi were among the places that received rainfall, which was mild to moderate in many areas and heavy in a few places. Due to the rains, traffic flow was affected and roads were covered under sheets of water.

According to the IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre here, the depression over the Bay of Bengal lay about 830 km south-southeast of Chennai and 630 km south-southeast of Nagapattinam.

An RMC weather update said: "It is likely to move nearly north-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move north-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka--Tamil Nadu coasts during subsequent 2 days." 

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)

Updated 12:25 IST, November 26th 2024

