Published 22:37 IST, December 17th 2024
Rajasthan Engineer Caught Red-Handed Taking ₹2 Lakh Bribe in Jal Jeevan Mission Scam
A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau caught red handed the superintendent engineer of Dungarpur Water Supply Department while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.
- India News
- 1 min read
Jaipur: A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday caught red handed the superintendent engineer of Dungarpur Water Supply Department while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, an official said.
Bureau Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda said a parson had lodged a complaint with the bureau against Superintendent Engineer Anil Kathwaha for demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in lieu of passing the outstanding bills of about Rs 2.5 crore for the works done under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.
After verification of the complaint, a team on Tuesday arrested caught Kathwaha red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant, he said.
The accused superintendent engineer had collected Rs 1 lakh as bribe from the complainant during the verification of the complaint. A case has been registered against him and a probe is underway, Meharda said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 22:37 IST, December 17th 2024