  • News /
  • India News /
  • Rajasthan Engineer Caught Red-Handed Taking ₹2 Lakh Bribe in Jal Jeevan Mission Scam

Published 22:37 IST, December 17th 2024

Rajasthan Engineer Caught Red-Handed Taking ₹2 Lakh Bribe in Jal Jeevan Mission Scam

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rajasthan Engineer Caught Red-Handed Taking ₹2 Lakh Bribe in Jal Jeevan Mission Scam | Image: Shutterstock

Jaipur: A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday caught red handed the superintendent engineer of Dungarpur Water Supply Department while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, an official said.

Bureau Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda said a parson had lodged a complaint with the bureau against Superintendent Engineer Anil Kathwaha for demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in lieu of passing the outstanding bills of about Rs 2.5 crore for the works done under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

After verification of the complaint, a team on Tuesday arrested caught Kathwaha red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant, he said.

The accused superintendent engineer had collected Rs 1 lakh as bribe from the complainant during the verification of the complaint. A case has been registered against him and a probe is underway, Meharda said. 

Updated 22:37 IST, December 17th 2024

Rajasthan

