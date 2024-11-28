Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Ranchi Schools Shut Today to Avoid Crowd Amid Hemant Soren's Oath-Taking Ceremony

Published 06:43 IST, November 28th 2024

Ranchi Schools Shut Today to Avoid Crowd Amid Hemant Soren's Oath-Taking Ceremony

The ceremony is scheduled to be held at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground and thousands of people are likely to participate in it from across the state.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ranchi Schools Shut Today to Avoid Crowd Amid Hemant Soren's Oath-Taking Ceremony | Image: Facebook

Ranchi: Schools in Ranchi city will remain shut on Thursday in view of the swearing-in of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, an official said.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground and thousands of people are likely to participate in it from across the state.

The event may cause traffic jam-like situations in the city and students might face trouble, he said.

According to a circular issued by the office of district education officer, the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister and his cabinet ministers is scheduled to be held on Thursday at Morabadi Ground.

"More than one lakh visitors are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony from the entire state. All the visitors will come in their personal vehicles or buses, due to which there is a possibility of traffic jams in the city," it stated.

"In such a situation, students coming by school buses may get stuck in traffic jams for hours, which would not seem appropriate in the interest of students," according to the circular.

The officer asked all schools to keep their institutions shut on Thursday so that students do not face any trouble.

Hemant Soren is set to take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony at Morabadi Ground on Thursday, with several prominent political leaders and dignitaries, including key members of the INDIA bloc, expected to be in attendance.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren at 4 pm. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 06:43 IST, November 28th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.