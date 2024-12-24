Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • RG Kar Horror: Medicos Launch Demonstration in Kolkata Demanding Speedy Justice For Abhaya

Published 06:49 IST, December 24th 2024

RG Kar Horror: Medicos Launch Demonstration in Kolkata Demanding Speedy Justice For Abhaya

Representatives of the Abhaya Mancha and the Joint Platform of Doctors in West Bengal started their protest, demanding justice for the woman doctor

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representatives of the Abhaya Mancha and the Joint Platform of Doctors in West Bengal started their protest, demanding justice for the woman doctor | Image: ANI

Kolkata:  Hours after a division bench of Calcutta High Court on Monday upheld a December 20 order allowing doctors to hold a demonstration, representatives of the Abhaya Mancha and the Joint Platform of Doctors in West Bengal started their protest, demanding justice for the woman doctor who was raped-murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Protesters staged their demonstrations around 50 feet away from Dorina Crossing at Esplanade in central Kolkata.

"We will not stop till justice is delivered. Tomorrow around 8 PM, we will light candles and take a vow to continue our fight for our sister Abhaya," one of the agitating doctors said.

Earlier in the day, the bench observed that the RG Kar incident was "unprecedented, unimaginable and horrible." The state had moved the division bench, challenging the order of the single bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, which had permitted the Joint Forum of Doctors to hold the sit-in "50 feet away from Dorina Crossing at Esplanade in central Kolkata from December 20-26." Police had recovered the body of the woman doctor from inside the RG Kar hospital on August 9.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge-sheet against prime accused Sanjay Roy for the rape-murder of the on-duty doctor.

In its charge-sheet filed before a special CBI court here, the central agency said Roy, who was working as a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime when the victim had gone to sleep in the hospital's seminar room during a break. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)   

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 06:49 IST, December 24th 2024

Recommended

When Countries Are At War, PM Binding World in Thread of Peace: Yogi
India News
Who Is Zara Dar? YouTuber Quits PhD to Become Adult Content Creator
Viral News
Inside Gaetz Ethics Report, New Details of Payments for Sex, Drug Use
World News
'Prevent Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Enrolment': Delhi Govt to Schools
India News
Trouble Mounts for Allu Arjun Over Hyderabad Stampede Death | LIVE
India News
Former US President Bill Clinton Admitted To Hospital
World News
CM Yogi Delights Japanese Delegation With Opening Remarks In Japanese
India News
Jake Sullivan Discusses Human Rights Concerns In Bangladesh With Yunus
World News
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Bollywood Singer Shaan’s Home In Bandra
India News
Two Stabbed In Delhi's Jahangirpuri, One Dies; Three Juveniles Arrested
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.