Published 23:13 IST, December 17th 2024
RG Kar Hospital Case: Medics Seek Cal HC Permission for Demonstration
The Joint Platform of Doctors moved Calcutta HC seeking permission for a protest demanding a supplementary charge sheet in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.
- India News
- 2 min read
Kolkata: The Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD) on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking permission to hold a demonstration at a key crossing in the central part of the metropolis, demanding that the CBI submit a supplementary charge sheet in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.
The application was accepted and the matter is likely to be heard on Wednesday, officials said.
The Kolkata Police had on Monday denied permission to the JPD, a joint platform of five organisations of doctors, to hold a sit-in at Doreena Crossing in the heart of Kolkata, citing possible traffic jam in the wake of an expected large gathering of people during Christmas and New Year celebrations.
A court in Kolkata's Sealdah had recently granted bail to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and former officer-in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal in the case.
The CBI, which was handed the investigation into the case by the Calcutta High Court, failed to file a chargesheet against the accused within the mandatory 90-day period, leading to their release on bail.
An on-duty medic was raped and murdered at the RG Kar hospital in August, triggering a national outcry and massive protests.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:13 IST, December 17th 2024