Robust Security in Place in Mumbai on New Year's Eve, Over 14,000 Personnel Deployed

Mumbai: More than 14,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai and a number of measures are being taken as part of elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order on the New Year's eve, officials said on Tuesday.

Large gatherings are expected at prominent places in the city, including Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu and Versova beaches. Also, celebrations at various hotels, restaurants and malls are likely to continue till the wee hours of Wednesday.

Hence, police have made arrangements for a strict vigil to avoid any untoward incident in the city, an official said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said that those found under the influence of liquor in the railway station premises will be segregated from the rest of the people for safety reasons.

More than 12,000 police constables, 2,184 officers, 53 assistant commissioners, 29 deputy commissioners, and eight additional commissioner-rank officers have been deployed in the metropolis as part of the security arrangements, the official said.

Police personnel in plain clothes will keep an eye at crowded places to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

The New Year celebrations at many places will also be monitored through CCTVs, the official said.

Platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS), Riot Control police and Homeguards will also be deployed for the security, he said.

Nakabandi (police checkposts) will also be set up on all important roads and patrolling on streets will be intensified, the official said.

In a witty post on X, the Mumbai police warned of action against those found in inebriated condition at public places during the celebrations.

"If we detect your high alcohol level, you will be on our guest list. Our guest list stays open forever. #CelebrationWithCaution #HappyNewYear," it said.

The police's traffic branch will also conduct a special campaign to check drunk driving, the official said.

Strict action will be taken against those involved in eve-teasing or harassing women and illicit liquor sale, he added.

Police will also be deployed in large numbers in adjoining Thane, Navi Mumbai and Raigad areas in the Mumbai metropolitan region to keep a vigil during the celebrations.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said the police personnel will be on the field with full strength to avoid any untoward incident.

"The New Year celebrations should be safe and secure, especially for women and children," he said.

People should not drink and drive, he said, adding that anti-narcotic teams are also on alert to take action against drug peddlers.

In Thane, police have formed various squads, including anti-harassment squads and bar checking squads for safe and secure New Year celebrations along with the local police, an official said.

More than 1,100 police personnel will be deployed in Raigad district as thousands of tourists are stationed at Alibag, Mandwa, Kashid, Murud, Shrivardhan beaches to ring in the New Year, the official said.

The GRP has also beefed up security at the railway stations and platforms.

Talking to PTI, GRP Commissioner Ravindra Shisve said, "Proper planning has been done. Our personnel have been deployed at all the stations in the Mumbai zone. More than 5,000 personnel of the police, Homeguard, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) will be deployed and senior officers will personally monitor the situation. " There will be presence of uniformed GRP staff in the women compartments to provide security. Through live monitoring of CCTVs, we will be able to detect any objectionable and unusual movement and help in crowd management, he said.

Efforts to segregate those under the influence of alcohol are being taken. Shooting of reels has also been prohibited on the railway station premises as it causes trouble to others and nobody will be allowed to perform stunts, he added.