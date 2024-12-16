Published 15:40 IST, December 16th 2024
Rowdy-Sheeter Allegedly Shot by Police in Self-Defence Near Bengaluru
Police shot at a rowdy-sheeter near Mayasandra village on Monday after he attacked an officer who had asked him to surrender, say officials.
Bengaluru: The police allegedly shot at a rowdy-sheeter on Monday morning after he attacked an officer who had asked him to surrender on the outskirts of the city, officials said.
The incident occurred near Mayasandra village within the Attibele police station limits, they added.
Lokesh (40), who has been arrested, has multiple cases registered against him, including charges of murder, extortion, and kidnapping, police stated.
According to the police, acting on a tip-off, Lokesh was spotted in the area, and the police team asked him to surrender. However, in an attempt to escape, he attacked one of the officers. In self-defence, the police team opened fire and shot him in the leg.
He sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital. A senior police officer confirmed that he was out of danger.
Lokesh was also wanted in an attempted murder case in which he and his associates allegedly tried to kill another rowdy-sheeter, police added.
