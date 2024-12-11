Russian President Putin Hails PM Modi’s Vision, Forward-Thinking Leadership at Russia Event

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and vision at a recent event in Russia, highlighting the significant development steps India has taken under his guidance. Noting that he has been in regular engagement with PM Modi, Putin expressed admiration for the Prime Minister’s initiatives such as ‘Make in India’, and hailed his forward-thinking approach to the country’s development.

Emphasizing Prime Minister Modi’s dedication to steering India towards a technologically advanced future, Russian President Putin said, "Incidentally, we have regular contacts with Prime Minister Modi, and we speak on these matters. Of course, his initiative, Make in India, is great, but he's also a person who looks into the future, and this is a fact. We always talk about these opportunities with him, and I think you can feel that."

The Russian President also praised PM Modi's economic policies while acknowledging India’s impressive growth globally. He said, "The Prime Minister is always trying to nudge India towards this development, towards pursuing high technology, and the results are evident.”

“India demonstrates the highest growth rates among developing nations, and this is something to congratulate you on," Putin asserted, highlighting India's success in driving economic expansion and technological innovation.

The Russian president’s remarks have come at a time when India is increasingly being recognised for its dynamic growth and strategic focus on high-tech industries. Additionally, the praise from Putin also underscores the growing bilateral strength between Russia and India.

Notably, the ‘Make in India’ campaign, launched by Prime Minister Modi in 2014, aims to turn India into a global manufacturing hub, attracting foreign investment and boosting domestic industries. Moreover, the initiative focused on making India, a self-dependent country, eventually increasing the country’s exports globally.