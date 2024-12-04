Search icon
  • Sabarimala Pilgrim Bus Collides with Lorry: 1 Dead, 16 Injured in Kerala

Published 14:34 IST, December 4th 2024

Sabarimala Pilgrim Bus Collides with Lorry: 1 Dead, 16 Injured in Kerala

Accident happened when the lorry rammed into the bus, allegedly due to the driver's negligence. The impact caused the bus to plunge nearly 40 feet down a slope.

Reported by: Asian News International
Sabarimala pilgrim bus collides with lorry: One dead, 16 injured in Kerala's Aryankavu | Image: Representational image (Unsplash)

Kollam: In a heart breaking incident early Tuesday morning, a lorry collided with a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims near the old railway station in Aryankavu, Kerala.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m., resulting in the death of Dhanapalan, a Salem resident, and leaving 16 others injured, three of whom are in critical condition.

The accident happened when the lorry rammed into the bus, allegedly due to the driver's negligence. The impact caused the bus to plunge nearly 40 feet down a slope.

Preliminary reports suggest the accident was caused by negligence on the part of the lorry driver. The impact sent the bus careening nearly 40 feet down a steep slope, leaving passengers, including children and elderly individuals, trapped and severely injured.

The bus, carrying 28 pilgrims, was en route to Salem after completing their pilgrimage to the sacred Sabarimala temple. Following the accident, a swift and coordinated rescue operation was launched.

Police officers stationed at the nearby check post, along with local residents and personnel from various departments, worked tirelessly to save lives.

The injured were promptly transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention. Authorities have launched an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision. Initial findings indicate driver error on the part of the lorry operator as a possible cause.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:34 IST, December 4th 2024

