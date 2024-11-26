Sadhguru Expresses Concern Over Arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh

New Delhi: Spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, on Tuesday came out strongly and expressed grave concern over the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent ISKCON leader in Bangladesh .

Taking to social media platform X, Sadhguru highlighted the shift from a democratic to a theocratic and autocratic system in Bangladesh, stressing the importance of understanding the value of an open democracy. He pointed out that persecution based on religion or demographic weaknesses is not in line with democratic ideals.

Sadhguru also called on the citizens of Bangladesh to take responsibility for rebuilding a democratic nation where all individuals can exercise their rights and live according to their needs and beliefs.

"It is disgraceful to see how a democratic nation is disintegrating to become theocratic and autocratic. It is the responsibility of every citizen to understand the value of having an open democracy.

Persecution on the basis of religion or weakness of demographics is not the way of democratic nations. Unfortunately, our neighbourhood has slipped away from democratic principles," he said.

"It should be the responsibility of every citizen of Bangladesh to build back a democratic nation where all citizens will have the needed rights and ability to fulfil their lives as per their requirements and beliefs," he added.

On Monday, Chandan Kumar Dhar, also known as Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, leader of ISKCON, was arrested at Dhaka airport, the Daily Star reported.

The arrest was made by a team of detectives in the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area of Dhaka in connection with a case filed in Chattogram, according to Rezaul Karim Mallick, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and chief of the Detective Branch.

A sedition case was filed on October 31 against 19 people, including Chinmoy, former divisional organising secretary of the ISKCON, Chattogram, with Kotwali Police Station, as per The Daily Star.

Firoz Khan, then general secretary of the Mohora ward of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), filed the case alleging disrespect to Bangladesh's national flag in Chattogram's New Market area during a rally of the Hindu community on August 25.

Meanwhile, ISKCON today urged India to speak to the Bangladeshi government regarding the detention of Chinmoy Krishna Das, calling the allegations "baseless". ISKCON condemned the detention by Dhaka police and said that it has nothing to do with terrorism anywhere.