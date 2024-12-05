Search icon
  • Sambhal Administration Will Put Up Poster of Perpetrators of Nov 24 Violence: DM

Published 12:35 IST, December 5th 2024

Sambhal Administration Will Put Up Poster of Perpetrators of Nov 24 Violence: DM

"There is a peace committee meeting at 3 pm. We will discuss with everyone the question of how many people's posters will be put up," DM Pensiya said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sambhal Administration Will Put Up Poster of Perpetrators of Nov 24 Violence: DM | Image: PTI

Sambhal: The Sambhal administration on Thursday said it will put up posters of those involved in the November 24 violence.

"We will put up posters of those involved in Sambhal violence today," District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya told PTI.

He said the authorities have identified more than 400 people and arrested 32 so far in connection with the violence that broke out last month over a local mosque survey.

"There is a peace committee meeting at 3 pm. We will discuss with everyone the question of how many people's posters will be put up," Pensiya said.

He added, "we are currently designing it (poster). It will be finalised today. 400 people have been identified. Posters will be put up after excluding those who have been arrested." PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN

Updated 12:35 IST, December 5th 2024

