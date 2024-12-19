Search icon
  • SP MP Booked for Power Theft in Sambhal, Father Threatens Officials During Inspection

Published 09:35 IST, December 19th 2024

SP MP Booked for Power Theft in Sambhal, Father Threatens Officials During Inspection

A team from the State Electricity Department, accompanied by security forces, inspected the residence of Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq

Reported by: Digital Desk
A team from the State Electricity Department, accompanied by security forces, inspected the residence of Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq | Image: Republic, ANI

Sambhal: A team from the State Electricity Department, accompanied by security forces, inspected the residence of Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq, on Thursday, as part of ongoing raids to address alleged irregularities in electricity usage in the riot affected areas in Sambhal district. 

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra clarified that the inspection was a routine measure against electricity theft. “This is part of our regular drive. There were inputs suggesting non-compliance with electricity connection protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs), prompting this inspection,” she stated.

Santosh Tripathi, the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Sambhal, explained that the team was assessing the electrical load at the residence. He noted that several rooms on the first and second floors were locked, potentially requiring further examination.

SP MP's father threatens officials during inspection 

The authorities have vowed to take strict legal action in the theft case. Meanwhile, a team of electricity department officials inspecting the electricity meter at the residence of the SP MP has been threatened by Zia's father who said that when they will be back in power, officials would face severe consequences. In this matter as well, Sambhal police will register a separate FIR.

The investigation follows reports of suspected violations of electricity usage regulations at Barq’s residence, raising questions about adherence to prescribed SOPs. The team was observed conducting meter readings and verifying the load of air conditioners, fans, and other electrical appliances.

Heavy police deployment during inspection

Heavy police deployment was witnessed during the inspection. Additional Superintendent of Police (North), Sambhal, Shrish Chandra, confirmed that the electricity department had sought police assistance. “We have provided adequate force to ensure smooth operations. The police are on-site to handle any challenges that may arise,” Chandra said.

With inputs from ANI

Updated 11:02 IST, December 19th 2024

