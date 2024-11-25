Sambhal Violence: Jama Masjid Committee Chief Zafar Ali Arrested by UP Police

Sambhal: The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday arrested Sambhal's Jama Masjid committee chief Zafar Ali in connection with the violence over a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque. The police claimed that the detention of Zafar Ali was based on evidence. However, Ali claimed that the police cited his suspicious activity, a reason for his detention.

Speaking on the violence in Sambhal, Zafar Ali said, "On Monday morning, on the orders of the District Magistrate, a survey team came to the mosque. There was no court order. The crowd became agitated after seeing the water from the mosque's wuzukhana (tank) flowing outside."

He also questioned his arrest.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs, including party chief Akhilesh Yadav met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, regarding the Sambhal incident and FIR against Zia-Ur-Rehman Barq.

The Police have lodged seven FIRs in connection with the violence over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque here, naming Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal as accused, officials said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the district administration has already imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders into Sambhal till November 30. So far, seven FIRs have been registered in the case and 25 arrests have been made.