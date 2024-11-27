Search icon
  Sambhal Violence: UP Govt to Put Up Stone Pelters' Posters, Seek Damage Compensation

Published 12:12 IST, November 27th 2024

Sambhal Violence: UP Govt to Put Up Stone Pelters' Posters, Seek Damage Compensation

A government spokesperson stated that posters of the miscreants would be displayed in public, similar to actions taken during the anti-CAA protests in 2020.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Aditi Pandey
CM Yogi Adityanath | Image: R Bharat

Lucknow:  The Uttar Pradesh government has announced tough measures against those responsible for the violence in Sambhal, where clashes on Sunday resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to many others, including police officers. An official confirmed on Wednesday that those involved in the violence will be made to pay for the damage to public property. Additionally, posters of ‘stone pelters’ will be displayed at public places, and a reward may be announced for information leading to their arrest.  

"The UP government is adopting a firm stance against the individuals involved in the Sambhal violence. Posters of the stone pelters and miscreants will be displayed publicly, and recovery of damages will be sought. A reward may also be announced for information leading to their arrest," an official spokesperson said.

Violence Erupts Over Court-Ordered Survey

The violence in Sambhal erupted on Sunday when a large crowd gathered near the Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area. Tensions rose during a court-ordered survey of the mosque, which followed a petition claiming that a Hindu temple once stood at the site. Protesters clashed with security forces, pelted stones, set vehicles on fire, and caused significant damage.  

Police Action and Arrests 

So far, 25 individuals have been arrested, and seven FIRs have been filed, including charges against local leaders such as Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, the Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, and Sohail Iqbal, son of the local MLA Iqbal Mehmood. Over 2,750 unidentified suspects are also under investigation.  

Government's Firm Stance

The UP government has taken a firm stance against the violence. A government spokesperson stated that posters of the miscreants would be displayed in public, similar to actions taken during the anti- CAA protests in 2020, where individuals involved in vandalism were publicly named. However, these posters were later removed by court order.  

Magisterial Probe Underway  

A magisterial probe into the incident is currently underway. The Superintendent of Police, Krishna Kumar Vishnoi, assured that the situation in Sambhal is under control and that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the violence.

(Inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:16 IST, November 27th 2024

CAA

