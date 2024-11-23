Seats Were Stolen: UBT Shiv Sena, Congress After Poor Performance in Maharashtra Elections

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday expressed concerns over the trends emerging from the counting of votes in Maharashtra for the recently held assembly elections, saying that they have done 'gadbad' to steal Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seats. He said that such results are being imposed because this cannot be the decision of the people of Maharashtra.

Raut further questioned the number of seats NCP and Shinde's Shiv Sena were getting, saying that the public doesn't agree with these results.

"They have done some 'gadbad', they have stolen some of our seats. This cannot be the public's decision. Even the public does not agree with these results. Once the results are out, we will talk more. In every election seat, money-counting machines were installed. Is it possible that Shinde will get 60 seats, Ajit Pawar will get 40 seats and BJP will get 125 seats? The people of this state are not dishonest. We have their faith in the people of Maharashtra," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told mediapersons in Mumbai.

"Such a result has been imposed. This cannot be the decision of the people of Maharashtra. We know what the people of Maharashtra want in their hearts. This cannot happen. I would like to only say that this is not the decision of people," Raut added.

The senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader lashed out at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar saying that his party was getting more than 40 seats.

"What did they do that they are getting more than 120 seats?" Raut asked.

Meanwhile Senior Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj once again blamed EVMS for the poor showing, “As long as there are EVMs, elections cannot be fair. The election trends of Maharashtra clearly indicate that this is the victory of EVM.”

The complaints from the INDIA bloc comes after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance crossed the halfway mark leading on 220 seats so far, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is trailing with 52 seats as per trends by the Elections Commission of India at 11 am.

According to initial trends, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is leading in 55 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 35, and the BJP has the most, leading in 128 seats, while the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party (RYSWP), which is part of the maha Yuti alliance has one seat.