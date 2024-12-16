Secular, Socialism Not Mentioned In Original Copy Of Constitution: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that if one would read the original copy of the Constitution then they will find out that it doesn't mention ‘secular’ or ‘socialism’ anywhere.

Addressing the UP Assembly, Yogi Adityanath said, “They (Samajwadi Party) never allowed to open the temple, which is being opened now, since 1978... Not a single arrest has been made without evidence (in Sambhal), and I would like to remind you that none of those indulging in stone pelting would be spared. We follow the directions of the Supreme Court. We respect the court too...When one reads the original copy of the Constitution they will find that it doesn't mention secular or socialism anywhere...”

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly's winter session commenced on Monday, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcoming all of the members and highlighting the session's significance in shaping the state's legislative agenda.

Speaking to the media, ahead of the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Today the winter session of the UP Assembly is starting. I welcome all the members of the House."

"It is a matter of pride that the country is moving forward with PM Modi's hopes of creating a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, and Uttar Pradesh is playing a big role in it... Uttar Pradesh is the land of freedom fighters... Under the leadership of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh has reached new heights of development in the last 7.5 years," CM Yogi added.

The Chief Minister called on opposition leaders to engage in constructive discussions and further mentioned that the government is ready to discuss issues related to the public and development.

"The government is ready to discuss all issues related to the public and development...I appeal to all the leaders that the discussion in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly should take place smoothly. We all should participate in the state government's resolve to achieve a trillion-dollar economy," he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath underscored the importance of the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, scheduled for 2025.

He stated, “It will be a matter of pride when the Maha Kumbh Mela of 2025 is organised in Prayagraj... I appeal to all the opposition leaders to have a positive discussion on all issues related to the development of the state.”

Meanwhile, the Winter Assembly session of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha commenced on Monday in Lucknow, with extensive security arrangements in place.

On the first day of the session, a formal business session will be conducted in the House, while the supplementary budget, expected to range between Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 crore, will be presented on December 17.

Discussions and passage of the budget are scheduled for December 18. The legislative work will take place in the House on December 19 and 20.

Meanwhile, enhanced security measures have been implemented ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Winter session.