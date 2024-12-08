Search icon
Published 20:14 IST, December 8th 2024

Sexual Harassment Probe Against Bangladeshi Vlogger For Filming Russian Woman

The Goa Police have directed the cyber police station to inquire into the matter.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sexual Harassment Probe Against Bangladeshi Vlogger For Filming Russian Woman | Image: Freepik

New Delhi, India: A Bangladeshi national, identified as a vlogger, is facing accusations of sexual harassment after reportedly shooting videos of a Russian woman sunbathing on a beach in Goa.

A PTI report states that the video posted by the accused also featured another woman on a beach. In response, the Goa Police have directed the cyber police station to inquire into the matter. A senior official from the cyber crime cell confirmed that the vlogger's actions are under investigation.

Meanwhile, Goa's tourism industry faces challenges, with recent reports showing a significant decline in foreign tourist arrivals.

A report by the China Economic Information Center (CEIC) reveals that foreign tourism to the state in 2023 was just 1.5 million, a drastic drop from 8.5 million in 2019, raising concerns about the state's post-COVID recovery.

 

Updated 20:14 IST, December 8th 2024

