Sheena Bora Case: Indrani Mukerjea Moves SC, Seeks Permission To Travel Abroad

New Delhi: Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court ruling denying her to travel abroad.

A special court on July 19 allowed Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel to Spain and the UK for 10 days between intermittent periods over the next three months.

The CBI approached the high court challenging the order passed by the special court but the high court quashed the special court order on September 27.

Indrani Mukerjea Moves SC, Seeks Permission To Travel Abroad

Indrani Mukerjea has now moved the apex court challenging the high court's verdict.

The high court noted Mukerjea sought permission to travel abroad on the ground that she was a British national and was required to execute documents regarding her bank account and perform other work in Spain and the UK.

While setting aside the special court's order, the high court said if Mukerjea wished to perform these works from India, the statutory authorities back home would extend her the necessary support with the assistance of Embassy of Spain and the UK.

Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 after the murder of Sheena Bora came to light. In May 2022, she was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

She has denied the allegations.

Sheena Bora Case

Sheena Bora, 24, was allegedly strangled to death in April 2012 by her mother, Indrani Mukerjea, along with her then-driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna. The crime took place in Mumbai, with Bora's body later burned in a forest in Raigad district, as per the prosecution's case.

Sheena Bora was the daughter of Indrani from a previous relationship. The murder only came to light in 2015 when Rai, during interrogation after his arrest in an unrelated arms case, reportedly confessed to the crime.

Indrani's ex-husband, Peter Mukerjea, was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the conspiracy.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is handling the case, and all accused are currently out on bail.