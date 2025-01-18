Shimla Municipal Corporation Driver Dies as Garbage Vehicle Falls into Gorge

Shimla: A driver employed with the Shimla Municipal Corporation died after the garbage vehicle he was driving plunged into a deep gorge near Shimla on Saturday, police said.

The driver, Vinod Kumar from Krishna nagar in Shimla had been working for the Shimla Environment, Heritage Conservation and Beautification (SHEB) Society of the corporation since 2010.

According to police, the accident occurred on Saturday around 7.45 am on Taradevi-Totu bypass road when he was en route to Bharyal village from Shimla to dispose of the garbage and lost control of the vehicle.

A police team from reached the spot and took Kumar to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) where he was declared brought dead. The postmortem of the body is being conducted.

Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said further investigation is going on.